Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022

There's always that one fantasy owner that jumps the gun and takes the first defense. If that's your strategy, more power to you. But without any truly no brainer dominant D's this season, it might be best to hang back and take one last, or stream one based on matchups.

Here's our best effort at ranking all 32 defenses and special teams units:

Rank Team 1 Buffalo Bills 2 San Francisco 49ers 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 Dallas Cowboys 5 Los Angeles Rams 6 New England Patriots 7 Denver Broncos 8 Miami Dolphins 9 Indianapolis Colts 10 New Orleans Saints 11 Baltimore Ravens 12 Philadelphia Eagles 13 Los Angeles Chargers 14 Pittsburgh Steelers 15 Cleveland Browns 16 Arizona Cardinals 17 Kansas City Chiefs 18 Washington Commanders 19 Tennessee Titans 20 Green Bay Packers 21 Carolina Panthers 22 Cincinatti Bengals 23 Minnesota Vikings 24 Chicago Bears 25 New York Giants 26 Seattle Seahawks 27 Las Vegas Raiders 28 Jacksonville Jaguars 29 New York Jets 30 Detroit Lions 31 Atlanta Falcons 32 Houston Texans





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2022

