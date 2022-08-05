Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022

August 05, 2022
There's always that one fantasy owner that jumps the gun and takes the first defense. If that's your strategy, more power to you. But without any truly no brainer dominant D's this season, it might be best to hang back and take one last, or stream one based on matchups.
Here's our best effort at ranking all 32 defenses and special teams units:
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|New England Patriots
|7
|Denver Broncos
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|9
|Indianapolis Colts
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|11
|Baltimore Ravens
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|17
|Kansas City Chiefs
|18
|Washington Commanders
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|20
|Green Bay Packers
|21
|Carolina Panthers
|22
|Cincinatti Bengals
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Chicago Bears
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|29
|New York Jets
|30
|Detroit Lions
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|32
|Houston Texans
