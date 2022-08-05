More Sports:

August 05, 2022

Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022

By Evan Macy
There's always that one fantasy owner that jumps the gun and takes the first defense. If that's your strategy, more power to you. But without any truly no brainer dominant D's this season, it might be best to hang back and take one last, or stream one based on matchups. 

Here's our best effort at ranking all 32 defenses and special teams units:

RankTeam
1Buffalo Bills
2San Francisco 49ers
3Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4Dallas Cowboys
5Los Angeles Rams 
6New England Patriots
7Denver Broncos
8Miami Dolphins
9Indianapolis Colts
10New Orleans Saints
11Baltimore Ravens
12Philadelphia Eagles
13Los Angeles Chargers
14Pittsburgh Steelers
15Cleveland Browns
16Arizona Cardinals
17Kansas City Chiefs
18Washington Commanders
19Tennessee Titans
20 Green Bay Packers
21Carolina Panthers
22Cincinatti Bengals
23Minnesota Vikings
24Chicago Bears
25New York Giants
26Seattle Seahawks
27Las Vegas Raiders
28Jacksonville Jaguars
29 New York Jets
30Detroit Lions 
31Atlanta Falcons
32Houston Texans


