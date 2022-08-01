More Sports:

August 01, 2022

Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2022

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
012222PatrickMahomesJoshAllen Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen feels like the next great NFL quarterback rivalry.

Drafting a quarterback can be delicate. There are some clear winners and clear losers, and a very deep middle. Is the potential drop off in production from a Patrick Mahomes to a Matthew Stafford worth using the difference in draft capital on skill positions?

With fantasy drafts likely around a month away, it's never too early to start perusing various rankings to come up with a strategy. 

Here's a look at our top 25 heading into the 2022 season:

RankPlayerTeam
1Josh AllenBUF
2Patrick Mahomes
KC
3Justin HerbertLAC
4Joe BurrowCIN
5Lamar JacksonBAL
6Aaron RodgersGB
7Jalen Hurts PHI
8Kyler MurrayARI
9Russell WilsonDEN
10Dak Prescott DAL
11Matthew StaffordLAR
12Tom BradyTB
13Derek CarrLV
14Trey LanceSF
15Mac JonesNE
16Trevor LawrenceJAX
17Matt RyanIND
18Tua TagovailoaMIA
19Kirk CousinsMIN
20Jameis WinstonNO
21Justin FieldsCHI
22Ryan TannehillTEN
23 Zach WilsonNYJ
24DeShaun WatsonCLE
25Carson WentzWAS

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2022
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to expand west with new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Delco
Wawa SEPTA station Delco

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Health News

Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen recalled over carcinogen traces
Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen recall

Eagles

Who won the week in Philly sports: Avonte Maddox shines as Eagles defense looks strong in training camp
Avonte-Maddox-Eagles-training-camp_072722_80.jpg

Food & Drink

Stoudts draft beer returns to bars with the help of Evil Genius
Stoudts Brewing Company

Family-Friendly

Please Touch Museum to host children's innovation lab supported by Miranda Cosgrove
USAA Please Touch Museum exhibit

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved