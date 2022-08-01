Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2022

Drafting a quarterback can be delicate. There are some clear winners and clear losers, and a very deep middle. Is the potential drop off in production from a Patrick Mahomes to a Matthew Stafford worth using the difference in draft capital on skill positions?

With fantasy drafts likely around a month away, it's never too early to start perusing various rankings to come up with a strategy.

Here's a look at our top 25 heading into the 2022 season:

Rank Player Team 1 Josh Allen BUF 2 Patrick Mahomes

KC

3 Justin Herbert LAC 4 Joe Burrow CIN 5 Lamar Jackson BAL 6 Aaron Rodgers GB 7 Jalen Hurts PHI 8 Kyler Murray ARI 9 Russell Wilson DEN 10 Dak Prescott DAL 11 Matthew Stafford LAR 12 Tom Brady TB 13 Derek Carr LV 14 Trey Lance SF 15 Mac Jones NE 16 Trevor Lawrence JAX 17 Matt Ryan IND 18 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 19 Kirk Cousins MIN 20 Jameis Winston NO 21 Justin Fields CHI 22 Ryan Tannehill TEN 23 Zach Wilson NYJ 24 DeShaun Watson CLE 25 Carson Wentz WAS

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2022

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K