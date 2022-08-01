Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 quarterbacks for 2022

August 01, 2022
Drafting a quarterback can be delicate. There are some clear winners and clear losers, and a very deep middle. Is the potential drop off in production from a Patrick Mahomes to a Matthew Stafford worth using the difference in draft capital on skill positions?
With fantasy drafts likely around a month away, it's never too early to start perusing various rankings to come up with a strategy.
Here's a look at our top 25 heading into the 2022 season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|3
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|4
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|8
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|9
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|10
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|12
|Tom Brady
|TB
|13
|Derek Carr
|LV
|14
|Trey Lance
|SF
|15
|Mac Jones
|NE
|16
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|17
|Matt Ryan
|IND
|18
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|19
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|20
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|21
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|22
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|23
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|24
|DeShaun Watson
|CLE
|25
|Carson Wentz
|WAS
