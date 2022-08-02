Fantasy football rankings: the top 60 running backs for 2022

August 02, 2022
There is a pretty concrete consensus that Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back this season. After that, it's a matter of preference.
Do you think Derrick Henry still has some left in the tank after being run into the ground (and into an injury) year after year with Tennessee? Can Christian McCaffrey stay healthy enough to be a superstar yet again? Is Najee Harris going to leap forward and take the No. 2 slot without a solid passing attack behind him?
We've decided to try ranking the top 60 running backs ahead of fantasy football season. Here's a look at them:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|2
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|6
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|7
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|8
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|10
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|11
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|12
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|14
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|15
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|16
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|17
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|19
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|20
|James Conner
|ARI
|21
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|22
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|23
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|24
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|25
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|26
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|27
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|28
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|29
|Damien Harris
|NE
|30
|A.J. Dillon
|GB
|31
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|32
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|33
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|34
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|35
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|36
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|37
|James Cook
|BUF
|38
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|39
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|40
|James Robinson
|JAX
|41
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|42
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|43
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|44
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|45
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|46
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|47
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|48
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|49
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|50
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|51
|Donta Foreman
|CAR
|52
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|53
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|54
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|55
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|56
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|57
|Rashaad White
|TB
|58
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|59
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|60
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
