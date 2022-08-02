More Sports:

August 02, 2022

Fantasy football rankings: the top 60 running backs for 2022

By Evan Macy
The Philly area may have produced the NFL's best running back in Jonathan Taylor.

There is a pretty concrete consensus that Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back this season. After that, it's a matter of preference.

Do you think Derrick Henry still has some left in the tank after being run into the ground (and into an injury) year after year with Tennessee? Can Christian McCaffrey stay healthy enough to be a superstar yet again? Is Najee Harris going to leap forward and take the No. 2 slot without a solid passing attack behind him?

We've decided to try ranking the top 60 running backs ahead of fantasy football season. Here's a look at them:

RankPlayerTeam
 1Jonathan TaylorIND
 2Derrick HenryTEN
 3Austin EkelerLAC
 4Christian McCaffreyCAR
 5Najee Harris PIT
 6Dalvin CookMIN
 7Nick ChubbCLE
 8Joe MixonCIN
 9Aaron JonesGB
 10Saquon BarkleyNYG
 11Leonard FournetteTB
 12Javonte Williams DEN 
 13D'Andre SwiftDET
 14Ezekiel ElliottDAL
 15Alvin KamaraNO
 16J.K. DobbinsBAL
 17David MontgomeryCHI
 18Josh JacobsLV
 19Travis EtienneJAX
 20James ConnerARI 
 21 Cam AkersLAR
 22Antonio GibsonWAS
 23Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC
 24Elijah MitchellSF
 25Miles SandersPHI
 26Breece HallNYJ
 27Tony PollardDAL
 28Devin SingletaryBUF
 29Damien HarrisNE
 30A.J. DillonGB
 31Kareem HuntCLE
 32Melvin GordonDEN
 33Chase EdmondsMIA
 34Rashaad PennySEA
 35Kenneth Walker IIISEA
 36Michael CarterNYJ
 37James Cook BUF
 38Darrell HendersonLAR
 39Rhamondre StevensonNE
 40James RobinsonJAX
 41Raheem MostertMIA
 42 Marlon MackHOU
 43Dameon PierceHOU
 44Gus EdwardsBAL
 45Tyler AllgeierATL
 46J.D. McKissicWAS
 47Alexander MattisonMIN
 48Ronald Jones IIKC
 49Kenneth GainwellPHI
 50Isaiah SpillerLAC
 51Donta ForemanCAR
 52Nyheim HinesIND
 53Mark IngramNO
 54Darrel WilliamsARI
55 Brian Robinson Jr.WAS
 56Jamaal WilliamsDET
 57Rashaad WhiteTB
 58Sony MichelMIA
 59Boston ScottPHI
 60Kenyan DrakeLV

