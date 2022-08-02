Fantasy football rankings: the top 60 running backs for 2022

There is a pretty concrete consensus that Jonathan Taylor is the No. 1 running back this season. After that, it's a matter of preference.

Do you think Derrick Henry still has some left in the tank after being run into the ground (and into an injury) year after year with Tennessee? Can Christian McCaffrey stay healthy enough to be a superstar yet again? Is Najee Harris going to leap forward and take the No. 2 slot without a solid passing attack behind him?

We've decided to try ranking the top 60 running backs ahead of fantasy football season. Here's a look at them:

Rank Player Team 1 Jonathan Taylor IND 2 Derrick Henry TEN 3 Austin Ekeler LAC 4 Christian McCaffrey CAR 5 Najee Harris PIT 6 Dalvin Cook MIN 7 Nick Chubb CLE 8 Joe Mixon CIN 9 Aaron Jones GB 10 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 Leonard Fournette TB 12 Javonte Williams DEN 13 D'Andre Swift DET 14 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 15 Alvin Kamara NO 16 J.K. Dobbins BAL 17 David Montgomery CHI 18 Josh Jacobs LV 19 Travis Etienne JAX 20 James Conner ARI 21 Cam Akers LAR 22 Antonio Gibson WAS 23 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 24 Elijah Mitchell SF 25 Miles Sanders PHI 26 Breece Hall NYJ 27 Tony Pollard DAL 28 Devin Singletary BUF 29 Damien Harris NE 30 A.J. Dillon GB 31 Kareem Hunt CLE 32 Melvin Gordon DEN 33 Chase Edmonds MIA 34 Rashaad Penny SEA 35 Kenneth Walker III SEA 36 Michael Carter NYJ 37 James Cook BUF 38 Darrell Henderson LAR 39 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 40 James Robinson JAX 41 Raheem Mostert MIA 42 Marlon Mack HOU 43 Dameon Pierce HOU 44 Gus Edwards BAL 45 Tyler Allgeier ATL 46 J.D. McKissic WAS 47 Alexander Mattison MIN 48 Ronald Jones II KC 49 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 50 Isaiah Spiller LAC 51 Donta Foreman CAR 52 Nyheim Hines IND 53 Mark Ingram NO 54 Darrel Williams ARI 55 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS 56 Jamaal Williams DET 57 Rashaad White TB 58 Sony Michel MIA 59 Boston Scott PHI 60 Kenyan Drake LV

