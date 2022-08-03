Fantasy football rankings: The top 75 wide receivers for 2022

August 03, 2022
Has wide receiver ever been this deep before?
There seems to be quite a bit of depth at wide receiver, a fact that is blatantly apparent when looking at fantasy football rankings this summer, and one has to wonder just exactly how to handle that position when draft day comes.
Should a fantasy owner pounce on the top guys, like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson? Or instead target running back and sit back and wait on the talented guys in the middle of these rankings to be on the best available list?
It's never too early to start pondering these questions.
Here's a look at our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|2
|J'Marr Chase
|CIN
|3
|Davante Adams
|LV
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|10
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|11
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|13
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|14
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|16
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|18
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|20
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|22
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|24
|Allen Robinson
|LAR
|25
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|26
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|27
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|28
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|29
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|30
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|31
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|32
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|33
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|34
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|35
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|36
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|37
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|38
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|39
|Treylon Burkes
|TEN
|40
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|41
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|42
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|43
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|44
|Russell Gage
|TB
|45
|Marquez Valdez-Scantling
|KC
|46
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|47
|Drake London
|ATL
|48
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|49
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|50
|Chris Olave
|NO
|51
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|52
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|53
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|54
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|55
|Christian Watson
|GB
|56
|Julio Jones
|TB
|57
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|58
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|59
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|60
|Marvin Jones
|JAX
|61
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|62
|Johan Dotson
|WAS
|63
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|64
|George Pickens
|PIT
|65
|AJ Green
|ARI
|66
|DJ Chark
|DET
|67
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|68
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|69
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|70
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|71
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|72
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|73
|Davion Davis
|HOU
|74
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|75
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
