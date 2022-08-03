More Sports:

August 03, 2022

Fantasy football rankings: The top 75 wide receivers for 2022

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Cooper-Kupp_010922_usat Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams.

Has wide receiver ever been this deep before?

There seems to be quite a bit of depth at wide receiver, a fact that is blatantly apparent when looking at fantasy football rankings this summer, and one has to wonder just exactly how to handle that position when draft day comes.

Should a fantasy owner pounce on the top guys, like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson? Or instead target running back and sit back and wait on the talented guys in the middle of these rankings to be on the best available list?

It's never too early to start pondering these questions. 

Here's a look at our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
 1Cooper KuppLAR
 2J'Marr ChaseCIN
 3Davante AdamsLV
 4   Justin JeffersonMIN
 5Deebo SamuelSF
 6Stefon DiggsBUF
 7CeeDee LambDAL
 8Tyreek HillMIA
 9Mike EvansTB
 10AJ BrownPHI
11Tee HigginsCIN
12Keenan AllenLAC
13 Michael PittmanIND
14DK MetcalfSEA
15Terry McLaurinWAS
16DJ MooreCAR
17Diontae Johnson PIT
18Michael ThomasNO 
19Chris GodwinTB
20Mike WilliamsLAC
21Jaylen WaddleMIA
22Jerry JeudyDEN
23Brandin CooksHOU
24Allen RobinsonLAR
25Allen LazardGB
26Adam ThielenMIN
27Amari CooperCLE
28Courtland SuttonDEN
29DeVonta SmithPHI
30DeAndre HopkinsARI
31Marquise BrownARI
32Hunter RenfrowLV
33Cordarrelle PattersonATL
34JuJu Smith-SchusterKC
35Rashod BatemanBAL
36Elijah MooreNYJ
37Michael GallupDAL
38Tyler LockettSEA
39Treylon BurkesTEN
40Christian KirkJAX
41Darnell MooneyCHI
42Amon-Ra St. BrownDET
43Gabriel DavisBUF
44Russell GageTB
45 Marquez Valdez-ScantlingKC
46Skyy MooreKC
47Drake LondonATL
48 Chase ClaypoolPIT
49Brandon AiyukSF
50Chris OlaveNO
51Robert WoodsTEN
52Kadarius ToneyNYG
53DeVante ParkerNE
54Jarvis LandryNO
55Christian Watson  GB
56Julio JonesTB
57Tyler BoydCIN
58Garrett WilsonNYJ
59Kenny GolladayNYG
60Marvin JonesJAX
61Sammy WatkinsGB
62Johan DotsonWAS
63Rondale MooreARI
64George PickensPIT
65 AJ GreenARI
66DJ CharkDET
67Corey DavisNYJ
68Jamison CrowderBUF
69Jalen TolbertDAL
70Robby AndersonCAR
71Jameson WilliamsDET
72Nelson AgholorNE
73Davion Davis HOU
74Mecole HardmanKC
75Van JeffersonLAR

