Fantasy football rankings: The top 75 wide receivers for 2022

There seems to be quite a bit of depth at wide receiver, a fact that is blatantly apparent when looking at fantasy football rankings this summer, and one has to wonder just exactly how to handle that position when draft day comes.

Should a fantasy owner pounce on the top guys, like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson? Or instead target running back and sit back and wait on the talented guys in the middle of these rankings to be on the best available list?

It's never too early to start pondering these questions.

Here's a look at our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Cooper Kupp LAR 2 J'Marr Chase CIN 3 Davante Adams LV 4 Justin Jefferson MIN 5 Deebo Samuel SF 6 Stefon Diggs BUF 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL 8 Tyreek Hill MIA 9 Mike Evans TB 10 AJ Brown PHI 11 Tee Higgins CIN 12 Keenan Allen LAC

13 Michael Pittman IND 14 DK Metcalf SEA 15 Terry McLaurin WAS 16 DJ Moore CAR 17 Diontae Johnson PIT 18 Michael Thomas NO 19 Chris Godwin TB 20 Mike Williams LAC 21 Jaylen Waddle MIA 22 Jerry Jeudy DEN 23 Brandin Cooks HOU 24 Allen Robinson LAR 25 Allen Lazard GB 26 Adam Thielen MIN 27 Amari Cooper CLE 28 Courtland Sutton DEN 29 DeVonta Smith PHI 30 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 31 Marquise Brown ARI 32 Hunter Renfrow LV 33 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 34 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC 35 Rashod Bateman BAL 36 Elijah Moore NYJ 37 Michael Gallup DAL 38 Tyler Lockett SEA 39 Treylon Burkes TEN 40 Christian Kirk JAX 41 Darnell Mooney CHI 42 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 43 Gabriel Davis BUF 44 Russell Gage TB 45 Marquez Valdez-Scantling KC 46 Skyy Moore KC 47 Drake London ATL 48 Chase Claypool PIT 49 Brandon Aiyuk SF 50 Chris Olave NO 51 Robert Woods TEN 52 Kadarius Toney NYG 53 DeVante Parker NE 54 Jarvis Landry NO 55 Christian Watson GB 56 Julio Jones TB 57 Tyler Boyd CIN 58 Garrett Wilson NYJ 59 Kenny Golladay NYG 60 Marvin Jones JAX 61 Sammy Watkins GB 62 Johan Dotson WAS 63 Rondale Moore ARI 64 George Pickens PIT 65 AJ Green ARI 66 DJ Chark DET 67 Corey Davis NYJ 68 Jamison Crowder BUF 69 Jalen Tolbert DAL 70 Robby Anderson CAR 71 Jameson Williams DET 72 Nelson Agholor NE 73 Davion Davis HOU 74 Mecole Hardman KC 75 Van Jefferson LAR

