Fantasy football waiver wire: Ride the Baker Mayfield wave, pick up Justin Jackson ahead of Week 13

For most fantasy leagues, it's the last week of the regular season. For many in those leagues, it's just another week as you are already thinking keepers and have missed the playoffs — or it's meaningless as you've already clinched our postseason seed.

For others, it's make or break. Here are some waiver wire pick ups that could help boost your chances of making the most of the regular season finale:

QB: Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield has thrown for seven touchdowns over his last two games yet is only rostered in 45 percent of leagues (according to ESPN). The first round pick seems to be making a late push at rookie of the year, but will face a tougher match up against Houston's defense this coming week. Still, he's among the best free agent options readily available.

Also consider: Chase Daniel, Bears, Jeff Driskel, Bengals

RB: Justin Jackson, Chargers

Aside from Austin Ekeler, who is now L.A.'s starter, first-year running back Jackson is the main beneficiary of the unfortunate MCL injury suffered by Melvin Gordon last week. He'll be second in line for carries next week, and showed in limited playing time he has some game — bursting for a 20-yard run late in Week 12. If you need a running back this week he's one of the top targets.

Also consider: Jalen Richard, Raiders; Carlos Hyde, Jaguars

WR: Dontrelle Inman, Colts

It seems like we've features a lot of Colts receivers here throughout the season. Andrew Luck's latest new favorite, Inman, has 17 catches over his last four games and has played the second most snaps of any wideout on the roster (to T.Y. Hilton). Indy is trending up, as is their offense and he is worth a look prior to Week 13's match up with Jacksonville.

Also consider: David Moore, Seahawks; Bruce Ellington, Lions

TE: Gerald Everett, Rams

Tight end is truly a have or have-not position in today's NFL. The above name, and the two below may be completely unknown to even full-fledged football fans and fantasy players. But based on the limited talent available at the position, Everett and his three touchdowns over his last two games is the best man standing on waivers right now.

Also consider: Chris Herndon, Jets; Matt Lacosse, Broncos

Bills defense/special teams

The Bills defense has been picked up by more than 15 percent of league's according to ESPN, due to their favorable match up against the lowly Dolphins offense.

Also consider: Seahawks (vs. 49ers); Colts (vs. Jaguars)

