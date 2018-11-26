Fantasy football Week 13 injuries: The latest on Melvin Gordon, Marlon Mack, Mitch Trubisky and others

It's not a long list of fantasy-related injuries to worry about heading into Week 13, but there was a big one that will have ripple effects across every league. If you happen to own Austin Ekeler, you are in excellent shape.

Here's the latest on Melvin Gordon and other key players injured in action last week:

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

The news Monday morning was pretty good for the Chargers organization which feared the worst when their star running back left with an MCL injury, but couldn't be worse for his fantasy owners. According to Ian Rapoport, he's probably done for the fantasy regular season.

He could return during fantasy playoffs, which means definitely do not drop him — just stash him in the IR. This injury, obviously, makes Austin Ekeler a valuable fantasy commodity, but likely one that is already rostered in all leagues. Justin Jackson will probably become the No. 2.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Mack can't catch a break this season it seems. In and out of the line up due to injuries all season, Mack left Sunday's game with a concussion and didn't return. Which once again increases the value — potentially — of Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Keep an eye on his progress through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

After missing this past week's game with a shoulder injury, Trubisky is listed as day-to-day and believes he will be good to go in Week 13 against the Giants. There is no hard evidence, aside from Trubisky's optimism to go by, so fantasy owners should have a reliable back up plan in case he can't go.

Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals

In a game that went from bad to worse, Dalton left with a thumb injury and didn't return. He is being evaluated and not much information is known right now. Jeff Driskel is his back up.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants



Engram was a last minute scratch due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't been very reliable this season and is probably on waivers in your league.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, Broncos

Another fringe fantasy tight end has injury concerns, as Heuerman left Sunday's game with a back injury. He is a day-to-day call.

