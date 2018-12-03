Fantasy football Week 14 injuries: The latest on A.J. Green, Mitch Trubisky, James Connor and more

The playoffs start next week for most leagues, so for half of our usual readers, these injuries are only relevant for your consolation bracket.

Even still, it's nice to have a rooting interest in most games each week, so as fantasy continues — and the other half of players get ready to push for a fantasy title — so do we with our injury updates. Here's the latest news on some key fantasy players ahead of Week 14:

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Many fantasy players held on to Green, once among the top wideouts in football, after a recent injury kept him sidelined several weeks. After making his return, more bad luck struck Green Sunday, as he was carted off with a right foot injury so painful many reported he was screaming in pain as he cried in dismay. Suffice it to say, he doesn't seem like a realistic fantasy option going forward.

James Connor, RB, Steelers

A minor injury to the Steelers workhorse doesn't seem to be much to worry about.

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

The oft-injured San Francisco running back had just five carries after reportedly aggravating his ankle in warm ups, opening the door for back up Jeff Wilson to gain 123 yards on 23 touches in the game. Wilson is clearly the No. 2, and is worth finding this week in case Breida continues to appear on injury reports.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

Chicago fans have had enough of Chase Daniel, but there isn't any guarantee the Bears' starting QB will be back next week, as his breakout sophomore year has been put on hold. Early this week, he is being talked about as still day-to-day. His ability and workload in practice will determine if he'll be ready to help Chicago host the Rams next weekend.

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers

You have to feel bad for Olsen, a one-time top 2 NFL tight end. According to ESPN, Olsen ruptured the "plantar" in his right foot in Sunday's loss, most likely ending his season. Many also pontificate that perhaps it is the end to his career in the NFL.

"It was kind of just a matter of time with this foot," Olsen told the Panthers' official site. "[We] got as much out of it as we could have."

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Carson dislocated a finger in Seattle's win this past weekend, but all accounts say he will be fine and suit up next week with no hesitations.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports