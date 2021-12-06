More News:

December 06, 2021

Man, 70, punched during attempted robbery in Fashion District Philadelphia bathroom, police say

Investigators are looking for three teens, one of whom brandished a gun during the incident

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Fashion District Philadelphia Assault Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Three teens are wanted for an attempted robbery and assault that occurred in a restroom at Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City on Dec. 2, 2021. The person assaulted was a 70-year-old man.

Philadelphia police are searching for three teens who investigators say punched a 70-year-old man in the face during an attempted robbery inside a bathroom at Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon inside a restroom on the ground floor of the mall, police said.

At about 1:25 p.m., while the man was in the restroom, he was approached by three males. One of the teens flashed a gun and demanded money, police said. When the man told the suspects that he didn't have any cash, he was punched and suffered a cut to face that required stitches, investigators said.

The three suspects fled the bathroom and left the mall using an exit on Filbert Street. They were last seen heading toward Ninth Street.

Police provided descriptions of the three suspects in a video released Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3047 or (215) 686-3048. Tips can also be provided by calling (215) 686-TIPS, emailing tips@phillypolice.com or texting PPDTIP (773847).

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Center City Crime Police Fashion District Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: Buckle up, because nobody does a QB controversy like Eagles fans
Minshew-celebration-Eagles_120621_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Director Michael Rashid resigns after allegations of anti-Semitism and 'toxic' workplace claims
Michael Rashid resigns Commerce

Illness

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta?
Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Music

The Menzingers announce spring tour, which will conclude in Philly
The Menzingers Tour

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Company brings back seasonal beer, charity race as part of holiday lineup
Evil Genius

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved