Man, 70, punched during attempted robbery in Fashion District Philadelphia bathroom, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for three teens who investigators say punched a 70-year-old man in the face during an attempted robbery inside a bathroom at Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon inside a restroom on the ground floor of the mall, police said.

At about 1:25 p.m., while the man was in the restroom, he was approached by three males. One of the teens flashed a gun and demanded money, police said. When the man told the suspects that he didn't have any cash, he was punched and suffered a cut to face that required stitches, investigators said.

The three suspects fled the bathroom and left the mall using an exit on Filbert Street. They were last seen heading toward Ninth Street.

Police provided descriptions of the three suspects in a video released Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3047 or (215) 686-3048. Tips can also be provided by calling (215) 686-TIPS, emailing tips@phillypolice.com or texting PPDTIP (773847).