Philly man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Cherry Hill on Thanksgiving

A Philadelphia man is facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident on Thanksgiving that killed 30-year-old Tabreia Ewing in Cherry Hill, police said.

Michael Rodgers, 29, was identified earlier this week as a suspect in the deadly Nov. 25 crash that occurred in the westbound lanes of Route 70 near the Garden State Park shopping center. Ewing, a pedestrian, was struck by a dark-colored vehicle near the median of the highway around 7:10 p.m.

Rodgers allegedly fled the scene and continued traveling westbound. Ewing's body was not discovered until late Friday morning.

Family members had called on the driver of the vehicle to come forward earlier this week. They had last seen Ewing, a Camden resident, before she left Thanksgiving morning to work a shift at Wawa.

Rodgers was charged Thursday with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing the administration of law, police said.

Ewing's loved ones paid tribute to her near the scene of the crash by releasing balloons in her memory on Nov. 30.

Funeral services for Ewing will be held Dec. 11 at Faith Tab Church of the Loving God in Camden.