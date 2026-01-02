More News:

January 02, 2026

Police seek help finding SUV used in hit-and-run that killed DJ in Overbrook

The red 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE was last seen after striking June Rodriguez in late December.

By Michaela Althouse
Police are searching for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE, shown above, that was used in a hit-and-run crash that killed June Rodriguez on Dec. 20.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the SUV involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed musician June Rodriguez in late December.

Investigators are searching for a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE with the Pennsylvania license plate "MXB-1835." The Jeep is red or burgundy and was last seen head heading west on the 6000 block of Lancaster Avenue after striking Rodriguez on Dec. 20 at 3:44 a.m. Police believe it has significant damage to the front-end fender on the passenger side and a broken headlight. 

MORE: Suspects arrested for New Year's Day shooting that killed 2 men in Northeast Philly

Rodriguez, 54, a DJ who spent decades working at Bob and Barbara's Lounge in Center City, was biking home from work when he was struck while making a left turn at the intersection of 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue, police said. The Jeep had been following closely behind Rodriguez. After it struck him, the Jeep swerved and continued driving, police said. 

Rodriguez was transported to a hospital by paramedics and pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. 

Bob and Barbara's Lounge held a memorial on Dec. 30 to honor Rodriguez and share his latest work. 

"In good times or bad, June was always sure to express his appreciation and his heart," the bar said in a social media post. "Not many are lucky enough to be so in touch with how they feel as well as have the courage to express it like he did."

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) called Rodriguez a "dear friend" in a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 20. He urged anyone with information to come forward. 

"He wasn't just a good DJ, though he was," Kenyatta said. "June knew how to lighten every room he walked into, he treated people with a kindness that we could only hope to see matched around this world, and somebody cruelly left him to die on the side of the road." 

Anyone with information about the Jeep's whereabouts can contact the Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or call 911. 

Michaela Althouse
