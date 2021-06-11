Celebrate Father's Day with these food and drink specials

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, and if you don't have plans already, it's time to get moving.

You can take dad out for a delicious meal at a restaurant, or pick up a thoughtful gift to show how much you care. In our roundup below, we've done the hard work for you and found a ton of food and drink specials.

Talula’s Table in Kennett Square is offering a special gift box for Father's Day. Inside is a curated selection of snacks. The gift is priced at $85 and can be ordered by calling (610) 444-8255 or by emailing info@talulastable.com for pickup on Father's Day weekend.

The box includes:

Brooklyn Cured Small Batch Charcuterie

Righteous Felon Bourbon Jerky

Anette’s Crunch Beer & Peanut Brittle

La Colombe Triple Shot Draft Latte

Juicy Philly-style Smoked Kielbasa

Spicy 4-Alarm Cheddar Cheese

Talula’s Famous Pimento Cheese Spread

Crunchy Charcoal Crackers

Hank Sauce’s Seasoning Rub

New Road Brinery Pickles

Handmade Pretzel M&M Cookies

The East Passyunk Avenue restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday for those looking to celebrate dad with a tapas feast.

If you're still in need of a gift, Barcelona Wine Bar has four in-restaurant experiences. There's the Charcutería Experience and the Spanish Wine Experience, both priced at $60, and the Wine & Tapas Experience and the Paella Experience, which are $130 each. Gift cards are available for the experiences.

Treat dad on Father’s Day with Urban Farmer’s New York Steak Tasting ($70) featuring three distinct cuts.



Urban Farmer also is offering a few Father’s Day specials on Saturday for dinner and Sunday for brunch. The restaurant is closed on the holiday for dinner.

Specialty items include a dry aged burger ($22), a wagyu ribeye ($90), the Old Curmudgeon cocktail ($14) and a whiskey flight ($16).



The South Kensington distillery is selling a gift set of three bottles for $59.99. Included is the Kinsey Rye, Kinsey American and Kinsey Bourbon.

The Kinsey Spirit Trio is available online at New Liberty Distillery’s website and is also available for purchase on-site at the distillery itself.



If dad is more of a gin drinker, another local distillery just released a new product that would make a great gift. Philadelphia Distilling now sells a gin made specifically to use for seltzer cocktails.

Courtesy of/Ocean Prime The crab and eggs is available during brunch on Father's Day.

Ocean Prime will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a special holiday brunch menu for dine-in only. Items include lobster toast, crab and eggs, surf and turf, French toast and a blackened salmon salad.

From 3-8 p.m., the restaurant will feature its dinner menu for dine-in or carryout. Also, Ocean Prime’s most popular cocktails, the Berries + Bubbles and the Prime Manhattan, are available to take home in a cocktail kit with truffle popcorn for $45.

To celebrate Father's Day, there will be a surf and turf special available on Sunday from 4-9 p.m. at the retro diner in Philly. Dad can enjoy Silk’s summer filet and jumbo shrimp skewer ($20). The meal includes filet tips, gulf shrimp, tri-colored bell peppers, red onion, locally-sourced mushrooms, ramp butter and an arugula and heirloom tomato salad.

A pint of Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s Kenzinger beer or a glass of peach iced tea is included with the skewer.



Over in Jersey, Sabrina’s Café is cooking up delicious burgers on the outdoor grill at their Collingswood location this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Dad’s Breakfast Burger is made with an 8-ounce patty of beef, cheddar cheese and an over-easy egg on brioche, served with chips and water, available for takeout.

Sabrina's also is bringing its weekend brunch to the Shore this summer.

More Options

If you're unsure what to gift dad for Father's Day, Reading Terminal Market has a lot of options for dads who love food. You could also spend the day there together, either sitting down for lunch or shopping for items to cook at home.

Parks on Tap also will be open at two locations in the city if you're looking for an outdoor place to hang out together on the holiday.

Another suggestion is to shop Occasionette, Art Star or The Little Apple for creative gifts and cards for dad.

There's also the option to cook a seafood feast for dad with Oyster House's new kits.

Whatever you choose to do to celebrate Father's Day, remember that it's the thought that counts.