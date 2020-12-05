More News:

December 05, 2020

FBI says those who got COVID tests at NJ lab should get retested

The FBI restated that "rapid" finger prick blood tests for COVID-19 are antibody tests and shouldn't be used to diagnose "active cases."

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
COVID-19 Testing
FBI-issues-retest-covid-19_test.original.jpg Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

The FBI issued a retest for anyone that was tested for COVID-19 at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor, N.J.

If you recently got a COVID-19 test in New Jersey, you should get retested. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Newark issued a press release Friday urging anyone who was tested for COVID-19 at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor, N.J. to get retested.

If you were administered a finger prick blood test, at the laboratory to contact the victim assistance unit. 

The FBI also said to contact them if you were tested at this location as a part of a "federal investigation," according to the release.

"Your response is voluntary but would be useful in a federal investigation," the release read. "Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information."

There was no additional information about why the retest was issued, but the FBI restated that "rapid" finger prick blood tests for COVID-19 are antibody tests and shouldn't be used to diagnose "active cases." 

According to the Food and Drug Administration, only a test that uses a nasal swab or saliva should be used to diagnose active COVID-19 cases.

New Jersey reported 356,662 total positive COVID-19 cases and 15,419 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the New Jersey COVID-19 Dashboard. On Dec. 4, 5,673 new positive cases were reported — the largest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals reported over 3,200 hospital patients across the state, which is down significantly from earlier in the pandemic. On April 28, over 6,200 patients were in New Jersey hospitals. 

The Newark office of the FBI could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

