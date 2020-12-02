More News:

December 02, 2020

FOX29's Mike Jerrick tests positive for COVID-19, calls it a 'nightmare'

'Good Day Philadelphia' co-anchor urges social distancing, protecting loved ones

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media FOX 29
Mike Jerrick COVID-19 Mike Jerrick FOX 29/Facebook

Mike Jerrick, co-anchor of "Good Day Philadelphia" on FOX29, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be off the broadcast during his recovery, he said in an Instagram post.

FOX29 morning anchor Mike Jerrick says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain off the air during his recovery.

Jerrick, 70, announced the news on Instagram, where he posted a photo of some of the supplies he'll be using while in quarantine. Jerrick said he was on vacation last week and later came down with the virus.

"After reporting on this nightmare for 9 months, and trying my best to avoid it, I now join the millions who know the real fear of this virus," Jerrick said. "Quarantine will give me lots of time to get better, and appreciate all of you even more. Please continue to heed those calls - social distance, stay home if you can, wear a mask, and protect the ones you love."

PhillyChitChat's HughE Dillon illustrated the angst Jerrick's fans felt when he didn't appear on "Good Day Philadelphia" this week. Search queries about the longtime news personality skyrocketed in his absence. 

COVID-19 cases have surged in Philadelphia over the last two months, prompting heavier restrictions in the city that will remain in effect through at least the remainder of 2020.

RELATED ARTICLE: FOX29's Alex Holley falls off chair on live TV, blames Friday the 13th

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted some potential signs of progress on Tuesday, including evidence that the rapid rise in cases and the city's high test positivity rate may both be coming back down.

Jerrick doesn't have a return date, but said he hopes to back on TV soon.

"I hope to see my FOX family soon and I include all you viewers as family as well," Jerrick said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media FOX 29 Philadelphia COVID-19 Mike Jerrick

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Pederson survive the season? What's the trade market for Wentz? Will Lurie blow up Eagles?
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Doug_Pederson_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022054.jpg

Investgiation

11,000 Pennsylvania residents must pay back unemployment benefits
Unemployment_Pennsylvania_Extension.original.jpg

Health News

Pennsylvania hospitals may postpone elective surgeries to meet surging COVID-19 admissions
PA hospitals COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' Jim Schwartz learned an important lesson vs. Seahawks — don’t ever talk to DK Metcalf
Metcalf-Schwartz_120120_usat

Holiday

Philly's Crumb and Cow offering cheeseboards for all your holiday needs
Crumb & Cow holiday cheeseboard

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved