FOX29's Mike Jerrick tests positive for COVID-19, calls it a 'nightmare'

FOX29 morning anchor Mike Jerrick says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain off the air during his recovery.

Jerrick, 70, announced the news on Instagram, where he posted a photo of some of the supplies he'll be using while in quarantine. Jerrick said he was on vacation last week and later came down with the virus.

"After reporting on this nightmare for 9 months, and trying my best to avoid it, I now join the millions who know the real fear of this virus," Jerrick said. "Quarantine will give me lots of time to get better, and appreciate all of you even more. Please continue to heed those calls - social distance, stay home if you can, wear a mask, and protect the ones you love."

PhillyChitChat's HughE Dillon illustrated the angst Jerrick's fans felt when he didn't appear on "Good Day Philadelphia" this week. Search queries about the longtime news personality skyrocketed in his absence.

COVID-19 cases have surged in Philadelphia over the last two months, prompting heavier restrictions in the city that will remain in effect through at least the remainder of 2020.