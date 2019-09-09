FDA wants more men in clinical trials of breast cancer drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging researchers to include men in clinical trials of breast cancer drugs in hopes of expanding approved treatment options.

The FDA has drafted a guidance formalizing its recommendation. The draft is currently open to public comment.

Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases occur in men, according to the FDA. Their prognosis tends to be similar to women diagnosed at comparable stages of the life-threatening disease. But men are more likely to be diagnosed at older ages and at a more advanced stage of the disease than women.

