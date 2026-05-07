Free paddle boating returns to FDR Park for a day on the water

Visitors can see FDR Park from a different angle during a free paddle boating event on Saturday, May 16.

Community Paddle Boating runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FDR Park Boathouse, with pedal boats available on Edgewood Lake. The event is hosted by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Independence Seaport Museum.

The boats, shaped like great blue herons, are easy to use and open to all ages, with riders able to spot turtles, ducks and other wildlife along the water. Participation is free, and RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Spots are first come, first served, and lines may close early if wait times get too long. Boats hold up to four people, and at least two riders are recommended. Children must weigh at least 30 pounds to fit into a life jacket, and minors need an adult to sign a waiver before boarding.

Saturday, May 16 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FDR Park Boathouse

Philadelphia PA 19145

Free to attend (registration requested)

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