Two people shot at Federal Donuts in North Philly; one of the injured is a 13-year-old, police say

June 10, 2021
A 13-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday afternoon at the Federal Donuts store in North Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the popular doughnut shop located at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Fairmount Avenue, three blocks north of Spring Garden Street.
Authorities said the teen was shot twice in the left leg and had been transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.
The adult was shot multiple times and also taken to Jefferson. He is in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.
Federal Donuts did not immediately comment on the situation at its North Philadelphia store. The business, owned by restaurant group CookNSolo, has six standalone locations in Philadelphia and four others at the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park and two Whole Foods stores.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.