Two people shot at Federal Donuts in North Philly; one of the injured is a 13-year-old, police say

A 13-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday afternoon at the Federal Donuts store in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the popular doughnut shop located at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Fairmount Avenue, three blocks north of Spring Garden Street.

Authorities said the teen was shot twice in the left leg and had been transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

