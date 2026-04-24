Festival of Many Colors will bring Mummers, Caribbean Carnival and Carnaval de Puebla traditions to South Philly

The Mummers Museum will host the Festival of Many Colors, a free outdoor celebration highlighting three of Philadelphia’s cultural traditions, on Sunday, May 17, from noon to 6 p.m. outside the Mummers Museum.

The free festival brings together the Mummers, Philly Caribbean Carnival and Carnaval de Puebla en Philadelphia for an afternoon of music, dance and activities. Attendees can expect food trucks, craft vendors and family-friendly programming throughout the day.

Live performances will begin at noon with the Philadelphia Pan Stars Steel Orchestra. The lineup continues with Hueyxolotl Aztec Dancers at 1 p.m., the Quaker City String Band at 2 p.m., Trinidadian-American soca artist Anika Berry at 3 p.m., New Sound Brass Band at 4 p.m., and Banda La Poblanita with Danza Tonantzin at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the festival aims to highlight shared traditions across the three communities while bringing them together through music, dance and food.

Sunday, May 17 | Noon - 6 p.m.

Mummer's Museum

1100 S. 2nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend



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