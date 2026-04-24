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April 24, 2026

Festival of Many Colors will bring Mummers, Caribbean Carnival and Carnaval de Puebla traditions to South Philly

The free outdoor event at the Mummers Museum on May 17 will feature live music, dance, food trucks, craft vendors and kids’ activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Mummers
mummersfestival.png Provided Courtesy/Mummers Museum

The Festival of Many Colors at the Mummers Museum will feature a performance by the Quaker City String Band (pictured above), along with live music, dance groups, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The Mummers Museum will host the Festival of Many Colors, a free outdoor celebration highlighting three of Philadelphia’s cultural traditions, on Sunday, May 17, from noon to 6 p.m. outside the Mummers Museum.

The free festival brings together the Mummers, Philly Caribbean Carnival and Carnaval de Puebla en Philadelphia for an afternoon of music, dance and activities. Attendees can expect food trucks, craft vendors and family-friendly programming throughout the day.

Live performances will begin at noon with the Philadelphia Pan Stars Steel Orchestra. The lineup continues with Hueyxolotl Aztec Dancers at 1 p.m., the Quaker City String Band at 2 p.m., Trinidadian-American soca artist Anika Berry at 3 p.m., New Sound Brass Band at 4 p.m., and Banda La Poblanita with Danza Tonantzin at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the festival aims to highlight shared traditions across the three communities while bringing them together through music, dance and food.

Festival of Many Colors

Sunday, May 17 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Mummer's Museum
1100 S. 2nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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