January 23, 2024

Fight at West Philly high school causes lockdown, suspensions for students

A fight between students and family members Monday prompted a response from Philadelphia Police and the Office of School Safety

012324 fight Robeson High School

A fight at Paul Robeson High, shown above, involved family members and caused an hour-long lockdown Monday. Several students have been suspended, although a cause for the altercation remains unclear.

A physical fight involving family members prompted a lockdown at West Philly's Paul Robeson High School for Human Services Monday. Students involved have been suspended. 

A video shared with FOX 29 shows two students were involved in a fight in the school hallway just before noon. Officials and fellow students can be seen unsuccessfully attempting to break up the altercation. Family members of the involved students arrived at the school and got physically involved in the fight. School officials called Philadelphia Police and the Office of School Safety, and students were moved into classrooms for an hour-long lockdown as a result. 

In an additional video, several adults are seen inside a school office attempting to separate two students. One person emerged from the fight with blood on their face. A letter about the incident was sent to parents saying that several students were involved in a group altercation, and Philadelphia Police said that students involved were suspended. 

At present, it's unclear what caused the fights. According to a Facebook page for the school, this week is Spirit Week for students. 

Paul Robeson, located at 42nd and Market streets in West Powelton, has about 291 students, according to the Philadelphia School District. The school ranked #507 in Pennsylvania in the U.S. News and World Report's high school rankings. 

A similar group fight incident involving eight students occurred in September at Abington Senior High School. No one was seriously hurt, but officials said it followed seven months of issues on social media, altercations and other incidents involving two groups of students. 

