January 23, 2024

Surveillance video shows man accused of stabbing Temple University employee

The suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a store shortly after the assault, police say

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Temple stabbing suspect video Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man stabbed a Temple University employee on the 1700 block of North 10th Street and stole his wallet on Jan. 16, police say. The image above is a stock photo of Temple's main campus.

With the suspect accused of stabbing a Temple University employee still at large, Philadelphia police shared surveillance footage that shows him at a store shortly after the assault.

The alleged assault occurred Jan. 16 at 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. According to Philly Police, the man approached the employee with a knife and attempted to take his bags. When the employee fell to the ground, the suspect stabbed him in the right arm, police said. 

MORE: Fight at West Philly high school causes lockdown, suspensions for students

The suspect allegedly took the employee's wallet and fled the scene, heading east on Montgomery Avenue toward Eighth Street. Police said the suspect used the man's credit card in a store soon after. The video below, shared by police, shows the suspect in the store. 

The responding officers found the employee in "mental distress" with a stab wound to his right arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. 

Philly police are seeking information on the suspect's identity. Anyone with knowledge of the suspect can contact investigators by calling or texting at (215) 686-8477.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Investigations Assaults Philadelphia Temple University Crime North Philadelphia Suspects Stabbings

