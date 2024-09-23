Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns this weekend with DJs, dunk tanks and games for kids

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is back this weekend with dunk tanks, Philly DJs and more than 50 vendors.

The annual event — on Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Palmer Street on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon-8 p.m. — will also feature kid-friendly offerings including balloon artists and face painters.



Food options will include Banh Mi Spot, Calle del Sabor, Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Fiore, Fishtown Pickle Project, Front Street Cafe, Kona Ice, Kismet Bagels and Poppa's Custard Company.

Evil Genius Beer Co., Two Robbers Spirits, Bottle Bar East, Fishtown Iced Tea, Kraftwork, Interstate Drafthouse, Meyers Brewing Co., and R&D will be serving craft beers, cocktails and other drinks.

Four stages with DJs, musicians and a German folk performance in honor of Oktoberfest will be set up throughout the area, with acts including Mario Cotto, Craig Dash and Blaak the 9th Man. A

Carnival Game Lane will feature ring toss, a duck pond, basketball and zap-a-mole with prizes. Lutheran Settlement House will also have a dunk tank with notable Philly locals.

The event is open to all-ages, dog-friendly and free to enter. Food, drink and retail along the avenue are pay-as-you-go.

Fishtown Feastivale started in 2013 during Philly Beer Week with a focus on beer. The event rebranded in 2022, moving to the fall and expanding into an all-ages event.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Noon-8 p.m. | Free

Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Palmer Street