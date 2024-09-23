More Events:

September 23, 2024

Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns this weekend with DJs, dunk tanks and games for kids

The annual event on Frankford Avenue will also feature plenty of local food and drink options on Saturday.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Fishtown Fall Feastivale Provided Image/Business Corridor Solutions, Kory Aversa PR

Frankford Avenue will be closed this Saturday for the Fishtown Fall Feastivale, which will feature more than 50 vendors.

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is back this weekend with dunk tanks, Philly DJs and more than 50 vendors. 

The annual event — on Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Palmer Street on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon-8 p.m. — will also feature kid-friendly offerings including balloon artists and face painters.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium hosting fall festival featuring aquatic animals made from pumpkins

Food options will include Banh Mi Spot, Calle del Sabor, Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Fiore, Fishtown Pickle Project, Front Street Cafe, Kona Ice, Kismet Bagels and Poppa's Custard Company. 

Evil Genius Beer Co., Two Robbers Spirits, Bottle Bar East, Fishtown Iced Tea, Kraftwork, Interstate Drafthouse, Meyers Brewing Co., and R&D will be serving craft beers, cocktails and other drinks. 

Four stages with DJs, musicians and a German folk performance in honor of Oktoberfest will be set up throughout the area, with acts including Mario Cotto, Craig Dash and Blaak the 9th Man. A

Carnival Game Lane will feature ring toss, a duck pond, basketball and zap-a-mole with prizes. Lutheran Settlement House will also have a dunk tank with notable Philly locals. 

The event is open to all-ages, dog-friendly and free to enter. Food, drink and retail along the avenue are pay-as-you-go. 

Fishtown Feastivale started in 2013 during Philly Beer Week with a focus on beer. The event rebranded in 2022, moving to the fall and expanding into an all-ages event.  

Fishtown Feastivale

Saturday, Sept. 28

Noon-8 p.m. | Free

Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Palmer Street

michaela@phillyvoice.com

