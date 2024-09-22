More Events:

September 22, 2024

Adventure Aquarium hosting fall festival featuring aquatic animals made from pumpkins

The Fintastic Pumpkin Glow fest, which runs through Nov. 3, also features seasonal sensory tables and a spooky themed show.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
adventure aquarium halloween pumpkin Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium's Fintastic Pumpkin Glow festival, running through Nov. 3, features aquatic-themed pumpkin displays. Above, a shark crafted from pumpkins.

Spooky season is in full swing, and Adventure Aquarium is celebrating with a not-so-scary festival spanning more than a month.

The Camden aquarium is hosting the family-friendly Fintastic Pumpkin Glow festival, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. The festivities include pumpkin displays underwater and on land, as well as sensory activities, crafts, story times and a show.

A centerpiece of the festival is the many aquatic creatures crafted from pumpkins, including sharks, fish, turtles and frogs. New this year, there will also be a 10-foot underwater octopus shaped from pumpkins, and a snorkeling scarecrow keeping watch over the aquarium's underwater pumpkin patch.

Along with the fall displays, there will be seasonal sensory tables equipped with glowing UV-reactive elements. There will also be Fintastic Pumpkin Glow storytimes, when staff read books aloud to guests, and the "What Goes Bump in the Midnight Zone" show, which illuminates the creatures living in the darkest depths of the ocean.

For an extra $5, visitors can paint and take home their own pumpkin. The aquarium gift shop will be selling pumpkin-themed souvenirs.

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow

Now through Sunday, Nov. 3
Times vary | Tickets start at $27.99
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

