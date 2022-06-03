More Culture:

June 03, 2022

Five Iron Golf opens new Fishtown location with full-sized bar and kitchen

The golf simulator and training facility now has two spots in Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Recreation
Five Iron Golf FIshtown Courtesy/Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf's new Fishtown facility has 10 simulators, adding to the New York-based company's presence in Philadelphia, where its first indoor golf center opened in Rittenhouse in 2020.

Five Iron Golf, the expanding urban indoor training facility, opened its doors Friday in Fishtown to add its second location in Philadelphia. The first opened in Rittenhouse in 2020 and has proven to be a popular place for experienced and novice golfers to enjoy simulated courses, lessons and competitive league play.

The new Fishtown space at 27 East Allen St. is located between Punch Line Philly Comedy Club and the Fillmore Philadelphia. At 10,117 square feet, it includes 10 simulators, a putting green, custom club fitting, men’s and women’s locker rooms and a full-sized bar and kitchen.

“Philadelphia has been a special place for the growth of the Five Iron brand since we opened our Rittenhouse location in 2020,” said Jared Solomon, CEO of Five Iron Golf. “The community seamlessly blends golfers and entertainment-seekers to fill our simulators with members, league players and nightlife enthusiasts. We are certain that Fishtown will only enhance what Five Iron offers to such a vibrant city.”

Drive Shack's indoor golf venue Puttery Philadelphia planned for Olde Kensington

Five Iron Golf was founded in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to 14 locations in the U.S. The company's simulators use TrackMan technology that captures performance data including ball speed, attack angle, club path and face angle.

Those who visit the facility in Fishtown will have access to more than 150 courses, including the famed Liberty National and Pebble Beach.

Menu items at Five Iron Golf include appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, wraps, salads and monthly specials.

The Fishtown space will now be available for memberships, reservations, private lessons and special event bookings.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Recreation Fishtown Golf Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved