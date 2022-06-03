Five Iron Golf opens new Fishtown location with full-sized bar and kitchen

Five Iron Golf, the expanding urban indoor training facility, opened its doors Friday in Fishtown to add its second location in Philadelphia. The first opened in Rittenhouse in 2020 and has proven to be a popular place for experienced and novice golfers to enjoy simulated courses, lessons and competitive league play.

The new Fishtown space at 27 East Allen St. is located between Punch Line Philly Comedy Club and the Fillmore Philadelphia. At 10,117 square feet, it includes 10 simulators, a putting green, custom club fitting, men’s and women’s locker rooms and a full-sized bar and kitchen.

“Philadelphia has been a special place for the growth of the Five Iron brand since we opened our Rittenhouse location in 2020,” said Jared Solomon, CEO of Five Iron Golf. “The community seamlessly blends golfers and entertainment-seekers to fill our simulators with members, league players and nightlife enthusiasts. We are certain that Fishtown will only enhance what Five Iron offers to such a vibrant city.”

Five Iron Golf was founded in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to 14 locations in the U.S. The company's simulators use TrackMan technology that captures performance data including ball speed, attack angle, club path and face angle.

Those who visit the facility in Fishtown will have access to more than 150 courses, including the famed Liberty National and Pebble Beach.

Menu items at Five Iron Golf include appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, wraps, salads and monthly specials.

The Fishtown space will now be available for memberships, reservations, private lessons and special event bookings.