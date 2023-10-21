Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

King doesn't have great size, but he's a physical run defender and he gets his hands on a ton of passes (3 INTs, 18 PBUs in 2022). Some highlights:

King reminds me a little of Devon Witherspoon, who the Seahawks selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

King mostly plays outside at PSU, but he has the skill set to play inside as well. He could be an immediate starter in the slot for the Eagles, and long-term replacement for Darius Slay on the outside.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (6'1, 206): (7) Penn State at (3) Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the WR who gets most of the pub at OSU (deservedly so), but Egbuka could be a first-round pick as well. He has some speed, he has the toughness to work the middle of the field, and he makes plays after the catch. A look:

He has also been very productive at Ohio State, catching 74 passes for 1151 yards (15.6 YPC) and 10 TDs as a true sophomore in 2022, and he has 22 catches for 303 yards and 3 TDs so far in 2023. He plays inside and outside, and his traits should translate to the next level.

The Eagles may need a slot receiver in the immediate future with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus both in contract years, and maybe more optionality on the outside with A.J. Brown's cap number ballooning in 2026.

(Egbuka is injured and may or may not play in this game.)

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (5'10, 212): (7) Penn State at (3) Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Henderson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who had a monster freshman season in 2021, when he had 183 carries for 1248 yards (6.8 YPC) and 15 TDs, while adding 27 catches for 312 yards (11.6 YPC) and 4 TDs through the air. Highlights from that season:

In 2022, Henderson played through a broken bone and a torn ligament in his foot that limited his effectiveness (duh). He had surgery following the regular season, missing the Buckeyes' playoff run. Maybe Ohio State's coaching staff shouldn't have let a kid with so much promise play through a broken bone and torn ligament in his foot?

In 2023, Henderson picked back up where he left off in 2021, carrying 44 times for 295 yards and 5 TDs in 4 games before getting hurt again. He is a first-round type of talent who could slide into Day 2 because of durability concerns. (Like Egbuka above, Henderson may or may not play in this game.)

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (6'7, 315): (8) Texas at Houston, 4:00 p.m.

Paul is a long 6'7 offensive tackle reportedly with 36 1/2" arms. Right off the bat, edge rushers have to go a long way to get around him. But Paul also possesses good athleticism to handle speed rushers, and he can anchor against power.

Here he is against Tulane last season:

If there's a knock on Paul, it's that he can be out-leveraged in the run game.

Paul entered the 2023 season with 32 career starts at LT, so assuming he stays healthy he'll be up over 40 by the end of this season. A move to RT (to eventually take over for Lane Johnson) would be a bit of a projection.

Cole Bishop, S, Utah (6'2, 207): (14) Utah at (18) USC, 8:00 p.m.

Bishop is a tough, instinctive safety with good size. Here he is against Florida earlier this season:

Bishop is a good tackler and run defender who is at his best near the line of scrimmage, though he can cover tight ends and even some bigger slot receivers. I like him in a Terrell Edmunds-like dime linebacker role.

Previously profiled players • August 26

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt Calen Bullock, S, USC Dorian Singer, WR, USC • September 2

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State Maason Smith, DT, LSU Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State • September 9

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin • September 16

Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse • September 23 Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Tory Taylor, P, Iowa • September 30

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado Eric Gentry, LB, USC Graham Barton, OL, Duke Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama • October 7

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA • October 14 Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

