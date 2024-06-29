NHL Draft: Live updates on each of the Flyers' 2024 picks





The Flyers came into the NHL Draft with not-so-subtle rumors going around that they were looking to move up.

And they were, general manager Danny Brière admitted as much after the first round concluded Friday night in Las Vegas, but nothing came of it.

Instead, the Flyers stood pat and even moved back a spot after trading with Minnesota from 12th to 13th overall, with their sights set on speedy center Jett Luchanko as one of the next pieces to their future. As for the other pick at 32? They traded that to Edmonton for a conditional future first that could be going toward a potentially big 2025 offseason.

The Flyers still have seven more picks to make, or work with, on Saturday, and we'll be tracking them all here as Rounds 2-7 move along

Day 1 (Round 1)

13th overall, 1st: Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

A fast, playmaking center who has the vision, skating, reflexes, and hands to get to the net quickly. The 17-year old produced a 74-point campaign (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games for the Storm this past OHL season, and while his selection at 13th overall can seem like a reach after the Flyers traded one spot back with Minnesota, Brière believes that there is a lot more there.

"The way he plays, the way he works, he's a complete player first of all," Brière said after the first round Friday night. "Very young still, played on an OHL team and what he did and how he got better and better as the season went on, we feel that, yes, he's a center, absolutely, and we feel he's just starting to tap his potential."

32nd overall, 1st (via FLA): Traded to Edmonton for future first

The Flyers traded the pick to the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional first-rounder that will be in either 2025 or 2026. "We can still keeping talking about the Giroux trade for a little longer," Brière quipped.

Day 2 (Rounds 2-7)

36th overall, 2nd (via CBJ): Kept by Columbus, pushed to 2025

The Columbus Blue Jackets elected to keep the pick on the conditions set by last summer's Ivan Provorov trade, per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

51st overall, 2nd: Jack Berglund, C, Färjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Weighing in at 6'4" and 210 pounds, Berglund is a big center who can control and protect the puck well.

The 28th-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, Berglund posted a 34-point campaign (15 goals, 19 assists) in Swedish juniors last season and put a five-point performance (two goals, three assists) in seven international games for his country at U18 Worlds.

The 18-year old is slated to continue skating in Swedish juniors for the 2024-25 season.

This was also the comp pick granted to the Flyers after losing the draft rights to Jay O'Brien, the 19th overall pick from 2018 who went unsigned.

59th overall, 2nd: Spencer Gill, D, Rimouski (QMJHL)

The Flyers sent their 77th overall pick in the third and the 2025 third-rounder they got from Minnesota on Friday night – in the swap back from 12 to 13 – and used the move up to take Gill, a right-handed defenseman billed at a towering 6'4" and 186 pounds.

He'll definitely need to grow into his frame as he climbs the ranks, especially for a defenseman who likes to get physical, but he'll jump in on the rush and give your team some offense, too.

In 65 games this past season in the QMJHL, Gill recorded 12 goals and 34 assists for 46 points and a plus-8 rating. He's the 29th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and will bring size to a Flyers defensive pipeline that does lean bit more toward the smaller, puck-moving oriented side as Brière noted after the first round on Friday.

107th overall, 4th: Heikki Ruohonen, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 ( U20 SM-sarja)

The Flyers traded picks 150 (fifth) and 177 (sixth) to the Calgary Flames for 107 in the fourth and used it on Finnish center Heikki Ruohonen.

Ruohonen scored 20 goals and 27 assists (47 points) in 47 Finnish junior games this past season and netted three goals skating for Finland at U18 Worlds.



The 6'1", left-handed shooting center is expected to head over to North America to play for Harvard in the NCAA.

148th overall, 5th (via VGK): Noah Powell, RW, Dubuque (USHL)

A big power forward at 6'0", 201 pounds, the Flyers are continuing to favor size on Day 2 of the draft with the selection of Powell.

In 61 games in the USHL this past season, Powell scored 43 goals and 74 points with a plus-18 rating, and is lined up to go play college hockey at Ohio State this coming year.

