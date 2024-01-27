Flyers crushed by Bruins, take five-game skid into All-Star break

The Flyers looked out of gas, out of sorts, and way out of their depth.

Already on a skid from a grueling stretch ahead of the All-Star Break, the best-in-the-East Boston Bruins came into the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday and put a painful bow on it, embarrassing the Flyers in a 6-2 blowout that was over by the first intermission.

That'll make it five straight losses for Philadelphia to counterbalance the five-game win streak that had them looking like one of the best teams in the NHL only a week ago, and a 1-5-0 record in the six games in nine days stretch that consisted of some of the league's fiercest juggernauts.

It's been a brutal reminder of just how far the Flyers have to go.

They're better, and still in the playoff picture heading into February even with the losing streak, but up against the league's elite like Colorado, Tampa Bay, and then, of course, Boston – they don't hold a candle to them.

The experience isn't there. The structure and discipline, though slowly but surely getting better, isn't there yet either. And the game-changing, superstar-level talent in the way of a Nathan MacKinnon or a Nikita Kucherov or a David Pastrnak, it's going to be a while before they have that, and it's going to be a grind until then.

And with all due credit – a lot considering where the team has put itself at the outset of a clearly stated rebuild – the players have done well for the most part of staying with that grind and pulling out a good number of tough wins.

But it finally caught up to them this past week, and especially on Saturday with the Bruins looking faster, smarter, and far more talented.

The All-Star break, and the nine days off coming with it, couldn't get here soon enough.

Pastrnak lit the lamp twice in the first period to reach 33 goals on the season, first with an uncontested snipe that he threaded right through the legs of Travis Sanheim and over the blocker of Samuel Ersson to the far side post and in, and then with a loose rebound put home after cycling out from behind the net.

Pavel Zacha retrieved the puck in the corner then slipped a cross-crease pass by everyone in orange to an unmarked Charlie McAvoy who snuck down low to complete the play, and Brandon Carlo threw a shot on from the point that deflected off the sticks of Nick Seeler and then teammate Danton Heinen in front to send the puck flying into the twine over the shoulder of Ersson.

The Flyer fell into a 4-0 hole all within the last six minutes of the opening frame, looking defensively lethargic on each surrendered tally, and leaving the ice to a chorus of boos from maybe the biggest crowd the arena has seen for a hockey game all season once the horn sound to signal the first intermission.

Ersson, who's now getting his look as the No. 1 goaltender, gave up those four goals on just 14 shots and was pulled for Cal Petersen coming back out for the second. Going back to last Saturday against Colorado, when he checked in for a yanked Carter Hart, Ersson has gone 0-4-0 with 16 allowed goals after standing tall for much of November onward.

Old friend James van Riemsdyk cleaned up on another rebound soon after the switch to make it a 5-0 game, and aside from Tyson Foerster's two goals late in the second and midway through the third, Boston pretty much cruised from there while the Flyers crumbled into aggravating penalties and defensive miscue from Sanheim that let Charlie Coyle score on an open net to pretty much sum up the entire day.

Travis Konecny will travel to Toronto for the All-Star Game festivities next week, while the Flyers on the whole will get nine days off to process their recent struggles, rest, and reset – which will also hopefully be enough time to get Owen Tippett back healthy. They'll return to play on February 6 in Florida.

