Report: Flyers, Owen Tippett closing in on long-term extension

UPDATE [12:11 p.m.] – Tippett's extension will be for eight years and just shy of $50 million, per the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall.

The deal is still pending an official announcement from the Flyers.

Owen Tippett is looking like he'll be a Flyer for the long haul.



Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the 24-year old winger is closing in on an eight-year contract extension with Philadelphia, which will pay in the range of $6-6.5 million annually.

Tippett, who arrived to the Flyers as a prospect lost in limbo from the Claude Giroux trade with Florida two years ago, found his footing as a regular NHLer finally with steady minutes and under the development of head coach John Tortorella's staff.

Last season his production took off to shattering career highs (27 goals and 49 points), and this season he's up to 18 goals and 30 points through 46 games, having recently gone on a scoring tear – providing plenty for the highlight reel – before a lower-body injury sidelined him until at least after the All-Star break.

The Flyers are hoping he picks up right where he left off when he comes back and well into the foreseeable future.

