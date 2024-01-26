Report: Flyers sign Ryan Poehling to two-year extension

The Flyers had another move to take care of on Friday, reportedly signing depth center Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension at $1.9 million per.

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta was first to report and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall confirmed the terms of the extension soon after.

The Flyers picked up Poehling as a free agent over the summer on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, and he's since established himself as an effective bottom-six forward and penalty killer for head coach John Tortorella's lineup.

Skating in 44 of the Flyers' 49 games so far this season, the 25-year old center has five goals and nine assists for 14 points, with one of those goals adding to Philadelphia's 10 shorthanded tallies on the year.

Poehling's contract extension will keep him in orange and black through 2026, and adds to the work the Flyers had already done earlier Friday, having reportedly signed winger Owen Tippett to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension.

Neither signing has yet to be officially announced by the organization. Never mind, Tippett's just got announced.

