December 15, 2018

The Flyers hiring Chuck Fletcher made a guy tweet for the first time in 11 months

Sports Twitter's jokes brought him out of Twitter hibernation

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Chuck Fletcher somewhere Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports Images

This is the Flyers' Chuck Fletcher, not Twitter's Chuck Fletcher.

There’s a guy named Chuck Fletcher who lives, according to his Twitter account, in New York. He is not the Philadelphia Flyers’ new general manager, Chuck Fletcher, but you wouldn’t know it from his Twitter mentions.

When the Flyers hired their new general manager, Chuck Fletcher  who we’ll call Flyers Fletcher  on Dec. 3, the Twitter user Chuck Fletcher  who we’ll call Twitter Fletcher  started receiving way more notifications than usual. 

After all, Twitter Fletcher hadn’t tweeted since Jan. 11, except for one single direct reply four days before the hire.

All of a sudden, his Twitter account was abuzz. Sports fans, you see, like to tweet “at” coaches or front office execs when they’re displeased, even if the Twitter account is not the real person.

Everyone was welcoming Flyers Fletcher to Philadelphia — and asking him to fix their hockey team.

After 10 days, Twitter Fletcher decided he’d had enough:

Twitter Fletcher’s frustration is understandable. His phone was probably quite a mess at that point.

Four hours later, though, he’d warmed to the attention and joked about firing Dave Hakstol, the team’s vanilla ice cream cone of a head coach:

Pretty funny, Twitter Fletcher!

More jokes were made, and eventually we found out Twitter Fletcher actually used to live in Philadelphia:

This has happened before, of course, perhaps most famously when Chip Kelly was the Eagles’ head coach.

The man who owns @ChipKelly and has dealt with a whole lot of online abuse had some advice for Twitter Fletcher:

The Internet is a wild place.

