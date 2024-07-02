More Sports:

July 02, 2024

Flyers 2024-25 regular season schedule drops

The Flyers will open their season in Vancouver on Oct. 11. Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks come to town on January 11.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Travis-Konecny-Ian-Cole-Flyers-Canucks-12.23.23-NHL.jpg Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Konecny and the Flyers will open their season on October 11 in Vancouver.

The Flyers will get the Canucks for their home opener on October 19, and it turns out they'll be opening their 2024-25 season out in Vancouver, too.

The 2024-25 NHL schedule dropped on Tuesday, and the Flyers will begin their next regular season with a Western Canadian road trip beginning on Friday, October 11 at Vancouver, followed by Calgary on the 12th, Edmonton on the 15th, and then a move down to Seattle on the 17th before they finally come home to the Wells Fargo Center to play the Canucks again. 

Obviously, that initial run of games is expected to be Matvei Michkov's first as a Flyer, leading into a much-anticipated debut in front of the South Philly crowd. 

Here's the full schedule (which can also be viewed here):

Alright, so let's get right to it: Saturday, January 11 will be when Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks come to town. Fans likely still have what happened fresh in their memory and won't be too happy. 

A couple of other notes:

• First time facing Utah will be December 8, and the first trip to Utah is February 4
• The annual Disney on Ice Holiday trip begins December 23 at Pittsburgh because, as always, Disney on Ice is non-negotiable.

5 Flyers thoughts: Matvei Michkov signing, Danny Brière's slow path to Cup contention and more

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Matvei Michkov Vancouver Canucks Anaheim Ducks Cutter Gauthier 2024-2025 NHL Schedule

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Business

Howl at the Moon, Down Nightclub in Center City abruptly close
Howl at the moon

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Parenting

Parents who want to reduce their kids' screen time should start by reducing theirs, study finds
parents kids screen time

Celebrities

Colman Domingo addresses criticisms about upcoming Michael Jackson movie
Colman Domingo BET Awards

Sixers

The fate of Paul Reed’s contract is the last major domino in the Sixers’ franchise-altering summer
Sixers-Paul-Reed-76ers_041323_USAT

Entertainment

Urban Saloon in Fairmount to host weekly watch parties for 'The Bachelorette'
bachelorette urban saloon

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved