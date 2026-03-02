The Flyers can't get delusional about this trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and the Flyers have two more games and a so far inconsequential minor-league swap standing as a buffer between them and their final calls for the season.

And this deadline might be their most pivotal in years, certainly of Danny Brière's run so far as general manager.

Because the Flyers have sold the past two deadlines and knew they were always going to, headlined by the partings with defenseman Sean Walker in 2024 and longtime center Scott Laughton in 2025, both for future assets and both leaving holes that left the current team way worse off for it.

But the Flyers didn't want to do that this time around.

They went into this season not looking to be sellers. That didn't mean they were about to go all in and throw caution to the wind chasing after any notable rental they could find. But Brière, alongside president of hockey operations Keith Jones, wanted to see the team on the ice now take a tangible step forward in their play and, for the most part, leave them be and see how far they could go.

Here's where they're at, though, with the last few days to go to make any final outside roster changes: They're 27-21-11, with a minus-12 overall goal differential and a six-point gap between them (65 points) and the Boston Bruins (71) for the last Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, and with three other teams still to climb over before the Flyers would even get to Boston.

They won their last two games, via a Matvei Michkov rally against the Rangers and then on the back of a 26-save effort from goalie Dan Vladar against the Bruins, but only after a dismal January and early February going into the Olympic break that saw them go sliding down the standings, and with some major holes glaring in the roster that would restrain any club (i.e. center).

The Flyers aren't out of it yet, but to make the playoffs would require them to go on a near-perfect surge with their 23 remaining games while the other teams ahead of them in the hunt crumble.

It's a lot to count on to let this team go as is, only on the hope of temporarily masking the fact that they're still far from being ready to look like any kind of contender.

So, as much as Brière and the Flyers' front office didn't want to sell this year, maybe it's best for them to fall back and collect for the long-term for just one more deadline, especially since they have a chip now who might never be more valuable.

Rasmus Ristolainen has this year and next left on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit that's become far easier to swallow thanks to a rising salary cap across the league. He's a big, physical defenseman, which contending teams always covet come playoff time, and a right-handed shot on the blue line, which teams covet all the time.

Plus, he just returned from his Olympic run to the bronze medal with Team Finland, where, skating alongside the Florida Panthers' Niko Mikkola, he played maybe some of the best shutdown hockey of his career, which was on stage for the whole world to see and put his stock at arguably an all-time high.

There should be a deal to swing for him, with buzz going around that teams already have been checking in about him ever since the Olympics, via numerous reports and rumors like from the Daily Faceoff.

Brière has been known to sit and wait in trade talks until he gets exactly what he wants, but if a first-round pick falls onto the table for Ristolainen in the next few days, he and the Flyers should go for it. They shouldn't continue to bide their time waiting for better, because in truth, Ristolainen's name has been circling around in rumors dating back to last year, and you can only dangle that carrot for so long.

It isn't just about maximizing value either. It's about making room.

Eric Bolte/Imagn Images Eric Bolte/Imagn Images Oliver Bonk is a right-handed defensive prospect that the Flyers should want in their lineup sometime soon.



Previously, Brière, Jones, and even former head coach John Tortorella have cited a hesitancy about dealing Ristolainen potentially too soon out of the concern of not being able to immediately make up for a big, right-handed defensive shot being gone from their lineup.

Furthermore, Brière has mentioned in the recent past that Ristolainen is the type of hard-hitting presence that a team wants come playoff time.

The thing is, the Flyers aren't there yet, and with where they're sitting right now, they have quite a lot of work to do to prove that they can even get there to begin with – and maybe an insurmountable amount for what's left of this season.

So maybe work your way to the playoffs first, whether it's this year, next or the year after for the Flyers, then figure out what you need to exist within that space and take the next step.

And even then, create room for Oliver Bonk, a right-handed defenseman who was only drafted 22nd overall just a few short years ago, and see if he can fill that void.

Soon enough, the Flyers are going to need room for top prospect and Michigan State star Porter Martone, too, and maybe even his Spartan teammate Shane Vansaghi. Maybe that takes parting with a Bobby Brink or an Owen Tippett, who has also been on the rumor radar in the past, to get them in.

Ultimately, there's a lot to be done for the Flyers on the ice right now to salvage a playoff push out of this season, and a lot for the front office to do that can very much go toward a future they've been continually preaching patience over.

So it's probably best for the organization not to get delusional about the present, and to hold on to anyone who isn't going to be part of the contender they've repeatedly said they imagine eventually having for a decade-plus.

Cash in, collect, create meaningful room for the youth, and take the pain that comes with it.

Because the Flyers, as they're constructed right now, still need a lot of time.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports