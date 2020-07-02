Flyers' Oskar Lindblom rings bell after final cancer treatment at Penn Medicine

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom celebrated the end of his chemotherapy treatment by ringing the ceremonial bell at Penn Medicine on Thursday, more than six months after the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

Lindblom, who has been with the Flyers since 2017, tweeted a video of the joyous moment at the Abramson Cancer Center, where he gave the nurses who treated him a signed No. 23 jersey.

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in his upper body in December. The cancer affects the bones and soft tissues, and usually occurs in teenagers and young adults.

"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom said in an interview. "It feels like I'm having a birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can't wait to just get back to normal life again and start feeling like I'm living."