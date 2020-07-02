More Sports:

July 02, 2020

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom rings bell after final cancer treatment at Penn Medicine

Rising star forward was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Lindblom Cancer Bell KATE FRESE/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019. More than six months later, he completed his treatment and rang the bell at Penn Medicne's Abramson Cancer Center on July 2, 2020.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom celebrated the end of his chemotherapy treatment by ringing the ceremonial bell at Penn Medicine on Thursday, more than six months after the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

Lindblom, who has been with the Flyers since 2017, tweeted a video of the joyous moment at the Abramson Cancer Center, where he gave the nurses who treated him a signed No. 23 jersey.

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in his upper body in December. The cancer affects the bones and soft tissues, and usually occurs in teenagers and young adults.

"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom said in an interview. "It feels like I'm having a birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can't wait to just get back to normal life again and start feeling like I'm living."

RELATED ARTICLE: Do Sixers, Flyers or Phillies have better chance to win with re-start, new formats?

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released statement commending Lindblom's strength, adding he's been an inspiration to the organization.

Throughout Lindblom's treatment, fans in Philadelphia and supporters in his native Sweden embraced the #OskarStrong motto to encourage him through the challenge of cancer.

Though Lindblom was recently seen skating at the Flyers facility in Voorhees, he has been ruled out from a return to the team when the NHL "qualifiers" and Stanley Cup Playoffs resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flyers finished the shortened season with a surge, sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division. During the 30 games Lindblom appeared in prior to his December diagnosis, he scored 11 goals and amassed 18 points.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Cancer Oskar Lindblom Penn Medicine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: A different option for the Eagles at RB, ESPN host owned for bad Wentz-Hurts take, more
Isaiah-Crowell_070220_usat

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Mailbag: How does a shortened (or maybe canceled?) preseason affect the Eagles?
070220PedersonSchwartz

Television

Stop-motion Gritty commits crime on Adult Swim's 'Robot Chicken'
Gritty Robot Chicken

Food & Drink

Open on the Ave pilot program to expand outdoor dining in Passyunk
Outdoor dining on Passyunk Avenue

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved