Cam York has quietly been huge for the Flyers' defense in the playoffs

Cam York has quietly kept it together.

Through the first two games of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series in Pittsburgh, the Flyers have kept the middle of the ice clogged up, the rival Penguins heavily pushed to the outside and away from their net, and to a debilitating 0-for-7 stretch on the power play – for a team that rolled out one of the NHL's better ones during the regular season.

Now the Flyers are bringing the series back to Xfinity Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday night, with all the momentum up 2-0 and, soon enough, with an entire city watching and roaring over a playoff home game it's been waiting exactly eight years to the day for.

Travis Sanheim and his continuing ability to take on all of the heavy minutes, without breaking a sweat as the No. 1 defenseman, has played a huge part in the Flyers' dominance thus far. So has Rasmus Ristolainen's leaning into his physicality in his playoff debut to bounce any and every Penguin skater off of pucks, including Sidney Crosby. Nick Seeler has come up with some huge shot blocks on the bottom-pairing, and Jamie Drysdale's smooth skating and opening goal in Game 1 have also done a lot to ensure that the puck keeps moving downhill in the Flyers' favor.

But then on Drysdale's left has been York, discreetly sweeping away pucks from oncoming Pittsburgh skaters, cutting off angles, and closing gaps.

"I just think he's taken a step," head coach Rick Tocchet said of York after Wednesday's morning skate, in the calm of a South Philly arena that won't be that way for much longer.

It's just been a quiet one. Granted, that might be pretty fitting of the 25-year-old's overall game.

In the two games for the series so far, and with both standing as his first career playoff games, York has averaged 22:44 of ice time, carrying a plus-2 rating. He's been credited with a few hits and blocks, too, but really, he hasn't made the crushing check or the desperation play to prevent a goal that more easily jump out at people and make the highlight reels.

His play, along with Drysdale's next to him, has done a lot more to snuff out opportunities before they even happen, whether that's from stepping in the way of a pass, getting to a loose puck first and moving it immediately out of the zone, or keeping it pinned to the outside walls when Pittsburgh has it.

Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images Cam York and the Flyers' defense have given Sidney Crosby and the Penguins fits.



It's a different type of defense coming from the 6'0" and less than 200-pound blueliner than what a much bigger 6′4″ and 208-pound Ristolainen would bring.

But it's a style for the Flyers' smaller defensemen – between York, Drysdale, and Emil Andrae – that he's been preaching the play to and take advantage of ever since he got here as head coach back in the summer.

"I just felt this year he's more consistent in his game, in puck decisions and stuff like that," Tocchet continued. "He's still working on it, but I think him and [Drysdale] the last month have really taken a step as a pair. They're not the biggest guys, but they can defend with their brain and their quickness."

And it's been causing the Penguins plenty of problems through the first two games, just as much as the heightened physicality that Ristolainen and even Sanheim can bring.

Now, like many of the young Flyers who will be seeing what playoff hockey in Philly is really like for the first time Wednesday night, it's York's turn to bring that effort home.

"Our team has been on a defend-first mentality," York said amid a Flyers locker room flushed with the most media members it's seen in years. "I don't think we're gonna get out of position or anything like that.

"We gotta continue to stick to our game plan. It's worked through two games, so yeah, just gotta stick with it."

If they do, and if York does, you'll barely even notice him, all as the Flyers go up and a packed arena of 20,000 fans ready to fully embrace them again collectively lose their minds.

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