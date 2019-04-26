More Health:

April 26, 2019

Better testing has led to higher rates of food poisoning

CDC report calls for targeted measures to improve food safety

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Food Poisoning
Raw Chicken Food Poisoning Source/Pexels.com

Infections from the most common form of salmonella, a bacteria commonly found in chicken, has not declined in more than 10 years.

The rate of most types of food poisoning infections increased last year. But officials believe that increase may be due to more accurate testing.

The two most common forms of food poisoning – Campylobacter and Salmonella – increased by 12 and 9 percent, respectively, compared to rates seen between 2015 and 2017, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED STORY: What is listeria and do I need to be worried about it?

Other common forms of food poisoning, including Cyclospora, Vibrio, Yersinia and STEC, also showed significant increases last year. Cyclospora infections jumped by nearly 400 percent due to large outbreaks associated with produce.

Still, new diagnostic tests have made detecting bacteria easier, revealing infections that previously would have gone undetected.

The report, which examined laboratory-diagnosed infections in 10 states, calls for targeted measures at produce farms, animal farms and processing plants to improve food safety and decrease food poisoning.

Salmonella, a bacteria commonly found in chicken, eggs, beef, pork and vegetables, causes diarrhea and fever. Its most common form, Enteritidis, has not declined in more than 10 years despite regulatory programs designed to reduce the bacteria in chicken and eggs.

Campylobacter, bacteria primarily found in poultry, has been the most commonly-identified infection since 2013, according to the CDC. That infection causes diarrhea.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Food Poisoning United States CDC Bacteria Salmonella

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft
030319AJBrown

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved