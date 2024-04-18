Checking in on Craig Kimbrel, Rhys Hoskins, and other former Phillies

The Phillies had almost no roster turnover in 2024, with just a handful of players not invited to return from the team that made a deep postseason run last season (finishing a game from the World Series).

But there still were a few big changes — notably with closer Craig Kimbrel and longtime first baseman Rhys Hoskins now playing with new clubs.

Did the Phillies get these decisions right? Have any of the players they chose to move on from over the last year found success in their new homes?

Here's a look at how a few of them have been faring so far this season:

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

The hardest decision to make this offseason — and the one that resonated most with fans was the Phillies letting Hoskins walk two seasons after he etched his name in team postseason lore. A torn ACL in spring training in 2023 took away his chance to play on contract year and he got a $16 million deal with two option years in Milwaukee this past offseason. After a fast start, he's slowed down his production a bit with three homers and a .228 average so far over 16 games.

Craig Kimbrel, CP, Orioles

The Phillies moved on from their 2023 closer after he blew two saves in the NLCS against the Diamondbacks back in October. Prior, he had a pretty solid 2023 regular season in Philly, and he's off to another one in Baltimore as he is dominating in the early going. The 35-year-old has a 1.13 ERA over eight appearances so far with four saves and three wins. Meanwhile the Phillies have no closer and have struggled out of the bullpen.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

Cave didn't get an at-bat in his return to Philly, but the recently released outfielder has played well in his limited opportunities for Colorado, hitting .273 over 11 at-bats.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers

Lorenzen found a new home for 2024 and made his debut with the Rangers earlier this week, throwing five scoreless innings while working around five walks. He tossed a no-hitter in his second start in red pinstripes last summer as a deadline acquisition, but failed to do much else as he fell out of the rotation when the playoffs arrived.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter was traded across the state for bench piece Rodolfo Castro last August and went 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 games for the Pirates after the move. He has started four games for Pittsburgh this season — ironically beating his former team last week when he pitched five innings of four-hit baseball in a win vs. the Phillies. He has a 4.05 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched so far in 2024.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

And finally, a player who was pitching in Philly just a few weeks ago. Brogdon imploded during a few key moments early this season with the Phils, allowing seven runs over three appearances and just two innings. He was traded for a minor leaguer to the Dodgers, who gave him another MLB opportunity. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers but did get through the rest of his inning. He has not pitched again since April 9.

Notes on a few others:

• McKinley Moore is pitching in the Yankees' minor league system.

• Michael Plassmeyer is in the minors with the Pirates.

• Drew Ellis and Dalton Guthrie are both playing for the Red Sox in the minors.

