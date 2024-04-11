Centerfield has been a disaster for Phillies for a decade

The weak link for the Phillies offensively right now — Nick Castellanos' early season struggles not withstanding — has been Johan Rojas, Philly's speedy 23-year-old centerfielder.

After posting a .093 batting average during the postseason in 2023, and a .170 batting average this spring in Clearwater, Rojas has just five hits in 11 games during the young new season — a .161 average and .194 slugging percentage. The gifted base-stealer has also not been getting on base much, with just a .235 OBP.

Centerfield has been (one of) the Phillies' Achilles' heals over the last decade. Since Shane Victorino won three Gold Gloves and two All-Star appearances during parts of seven seasons manning center for the last contending Phillies era, there have been calamities, failed experiments and off the field issues plaguing the position.

Season CF WAR MLB Rank 2013 -1.2 27th 2014 -1.4 27th 2015* 2.7 8th 2016* 2.3 5th 2017* 0.9 13th 2018 -1.3 23rd 2019 -0.3 17th 2020 -0.7

23rd 2021 -0.7 22nd 2022 -0.8 24th 2023 3.1 2nd 2024 -0.1 16th

*Odubel Herrera was primary starter

As you can see from the table above, the Phillies have had some very bad luck in centerfield. From 2015-2017, Odubel Herrera played like an All-Star at the position — but he lost his job due to off field domestic violence issues and when he did return a few years later he was a controversial, and less effective player.

Last season, the Phillies had the second best WAR in center and it makes sense — even though it was a fleeting experience. Brandon Marsh was the primary starter in the spot for most of the year and had a breakout season. When Rojas was called up, he hit .302 over his first 59 games and played some of the best defense in the majors.

But the regression of Rojas' bat as he's gotten some major league cred — as well as a book on how to get him out — threatens to relegate the prospect to the ranks of some of the Phillies other stressful situations in centerfield.

Remember John Mayberry? How about Ben Revere, or Tony Gywynn Jr.? These were the Phillies failed solutions after they traded Victorino away (and later watched him win a World Series with the Red Sox).

Aaron Atherr, Roman Quinn and Travis Jankowski were the attempted solutions after the team was forced to suspend Herrera. Matt Vierling was the Opening Day starter during the Phils' World Series run in 2022.

And then there are the prospects. Philly's 2017 first round pick Adam Haseley was a curious case, and he's hit just .228 in two seasons with the White Sox since his Phillies departure. Mickey Moniak was the Phillies first overall pick in 2016, and after hitting .129 in parts of three campaigns in Philly, he's been moderately successful with the Angels. And 2015 first round pick Cornelius Randolph — also a centerfielder — never made it to the majors and played last season with the White Sox in Double-A at age 26.

Scott Kingery started 75 games in center and Nick Williams started 31. Neither of them panned out.

The rule of large numbers suggests that the Phillies have to get it right one of these days. Rojas plays great major league defense, but he's yet to wield a reliable — or even serviceable — major league bat.

Time will tell whether Rojas joins the ranks of the players we recalled just above, or if he will carve out a spot in franchise lore like Victorino did. Perhaps a stint in the minors to work on his bat will become necessary if his production continues to lag.

