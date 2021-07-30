Four Seasons Total Landscaping releasing beer mocking infamous Trump press conference

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Northeast Philly-based company that played host to a notoriously-bizarre Trump campaign press conference last November, is now getting into the beer industry.

The landscaping business teamed up with Funk Brewing, of Lehigh County, and the apparel company Philly Drinkers to release Lawn Jawn, a juicy IPA that pokes fun at the news conference.

The IPA's label is nothing short of eye-catching. It includes a depiction of the press conference and drawings of the crematorium and sex shop located near the business. There's also an image of Gritty holding a hockey stick on the company's roof.

The label was designed by an artist in Argentina who has never even been to Philly, according to the Inquirer. But she researched the city's cultural icons and landmarks — and she didn't miss much.

The label also includes the Phillie Phanatic, Swoop, a pretzel stand, Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, various Center City skyscrapers, the LOVE sculpture, cheesesteaks, the Rocky Statue and Rocky Balboa running up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Alex Einhorn, owner of Philly Drinkers, came up with the original concept for the beer. He already had a relationship with the brewery and the landscapers and was able to bring both parties together.



"Our biggest goal for the can is that people won't drink it right away," Einhorn told the Inquirer. "They'll look at the can like it's 'Where's Waldo.'"

About 30 cases of Lawn Jawn IPA will become available next month. At first, the beer only will be sold at Four Seasons Total Landscaping's Aug. 21 concert and Pennypack Beer Distributors in Northeast Philly. The latter will receive six cases of 16-ounce cans on Aug. 17. The creators are hoping for a wider release in the future.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping jokingly called Lawn Jawn IPA "the official craft beer of botched pressers, troll concerts and yard work."

Though the beer is not available just yet, there's no shortage of Lawn Jawn IPA merchandise that fans can stock up on in the meantime.

The landscaping company earned its claim to fame when former President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, addressed journalists in the company's parking lot as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump had tweeted the press conference's location, leading many people — including some reporters — to incorrectly believe that he had mistaken Four Seasons Total Landscaping with the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City. But Trump had indeed tweeted the correct location.

Giuliani's remarks were a flurry of unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and mail-in ballots cast in Philly.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping frequently has sought to expand its 15 minutes of fame, launching a merchandise line, starring in Fiverr's Super Bowl commercial and scheduling a concert featuring Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly. A documentary detailing Four Seasons Total Landscaping's rise to fame is in the works, too.