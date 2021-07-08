More Events:

July 08, 2021

Philly's Four Seasons Total Landscaping will host a concert in August

The company shared the news on Twitter, naming Laura Jane Grace as a performer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Four Seasons Total Landscaping concert TT NEWS AGENCY/SIPA USA

Rudy Giuliani spoke at a news conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping on Nov. 7, 2020 in Philadelphia. The company is hosting a concert there on Aug. 21. They shared the news on Twitter, naming Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly as performers.

Philadelphia's Four Seasons Total Landscaping came to fame last November by being the unusual location for a Trump campaign press conference with Rudy Giuliani, who was at the time a personal attorney to the president.

People found it odd, hilarious and fascinating, especially after then-president Donald Trump appeared to think it was being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Philadelphia, and not a Northeast Philly landscaping company nearby to a sex shop when he first tweeted about it. He later clarified, but the jokes had already begun.

Soon there was Four Seasons Total Landscaping merchandise for saletalk of a documentary and a Super Bowl ad.

RELATED: Philly's Kurt Evans wins Champions of Change award | 'I Think You Should Leave' ramps up the absurdity in uneven Season 2

And now, months later, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is showcasing its parking lot's versatility again. There's going to be a concert held in that same spot where Rudy spoke in August.

The company shared the news Thursday morning on Twitter, naming Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly as performers. Grace also had teased the news ahead of time on Twitter.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping also shared a totally realistic and not at all fake image of Giulian at the auditions.

"This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA sh** show," Grace said in a statement.

Further Twitter sleuthing found an event page for the Aug. 21 concert, although it seems tickets quickly sold out.

If you do end up at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping concert though, it may be the perfect time to wear your Four Seasons Total Landscaping merch and show you're a true fan of the quirky venue.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Election 2020

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Eytan Shander: A Ben Simmons trade is a win-win for all parties, from the Sixers right down to the fans
Embiid-Simmons-Sixers_030721_usat

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Mental Health

People living with HIV have a higher suicide risk, even with advancements in treatment
Suicide risk and HIV

Food & Drink

Kismet Bagels and Her Place collaborate on pop-up menu
Kismet and Her Place pop-up

Investigations

Men killed in July Fourth shooting in West Philly not believed to have been intended targets, officials say
Sharif Street July 4 shooting

Performances

Philly's Four Seasons Total Landscaping will host a concert in August
Four Seasons Total Landscaping concert

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved