Philly's Four Seasons Total Landscaping will host a concert in August

Philadelphia's Four Seasons Total Landscaping came to fame last November by being the unusual location for a Trump campaign press conference with Rudy Giuliani, who was at the time a personal attorney to the president.

People found it odd, hilarious and fascinating, especially after then-president Donald Trump appeared to think it was being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Philadelphia, and not a Northeast Philly landscaping company nearby to a sex shop when he first tweeted about it. He later clarified, but the jokes had already begun.

Soon there was Four Seasons Total Landscaping merchandise for sale, talk of a documentary and a Super Bowl ad.

And now, months later, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is showcasing its parking lot's versatility again. There's going to be a concert held in that same spot where Rudy spoke in August.

The company shared the news Thursday morning on Twitter, naming Laura Jane Grace and Brendan Kelly as performers. Grace also had teased the news ahead of time on Twitter.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping also shared a totally realistic and not at all fak e image of Giulian at the auditions.



"This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA sh** show," Grace said in a statement.



Further Twitter sleuthing found an event page for the Aug. 21 concert, although it seems tickets quickly sold out.