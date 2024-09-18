Franklin Institute's new 'Body Odyssey' will feature return of giant heart in November

The iconic giant heart model at the Franklin Institute has a return date, as it will be part of one of the two new exhibits opening at the museum on Nov. 23.

Visitors can go on a journey in "Body Odyssey," which features a representation of the circulatory system through which they can travel. The Giant Heart is only one part of this new exhibit, which includes "ultramodern simulations" and other immersive uses of technology to explore the nuances of senses and perceptions.

For instance, one activation by the Giant Heart will allow visitors to listen to their own heartbeat coming from the Giant Heart. "Body Odyssey" cost $8.5 million and will span 8,500 square feet, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Also opening on Nov. 23 is the Hamilton Collections Gallery, which will include several rare artifacts from the museum's collection. The gallery's centerpiece is the 350-ton Baldwin 60000 Locomotive, which has been at the museum since 1933.

Guests can climb into the locomotive, which is suspended on a cutaway floor and supported by a steel and concrete railroad bridge structure. The two-floor gallery showcases artifacts highlighting innovations in technology, such as film projectors, Benjamin Franklin's lightning rod and wing models by the Wright Brothers.

Taking up 3,500 square feet, the gallery cost $12 million, with $8.1 million contributed by The Hamilton Family Charitable Trust.

The Giant Heart closed back in May in preparation for the "Body Odyssey" exhibit. Another exhibit centered around electricity also closed then and will be a part of "Body Odyssey" as well.

Both of the new exhibits will join "The Art of the Brick" LEGO collection, which was extended until Nov. 17, and the "Wonderous Space" exhibit, which opened last November and contains artifacts and interactive activities revolving around outer space. The opening of the two exhibits will conclude the 200th anniversary celebration of the Franklin Institute.