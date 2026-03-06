‘Rhythm & Booms’ will turn the Franklin Institute into a late-night science and cocktail party

The Franklin Institute will host another installment of its popular Science After Hours series on Friday, April 10, giving adults 21 and older the chance to explore the museum after dark with music, drinks and interactive programming throughout the galleries.

This edition of Science After Hours, “Rhythm & Booms,” will focus on the science of music and sound. Live bands and DJs will provide the soundtrack for the evening as visitors move through exhibits, take part in hands-on activities and watch demonstrations from the institute’s science team, including the explosive experiments that give the event its name.

Throughout the museum, guests can explore interactive programs tied to sound, rhythm and musical instruments. Inside the Fels Planetarium, immersive visuals paired with live DJ sets will transform the dome into a large-scale audio and visual experience. Other activities will examine how sound travels, how instruments create vibration and how rhythm influences movement and perception.

Tickets include access to the museum’s exhibits for the evening, with bars set up throughout the building and rooftop stargazing available, weather permitting.

The event runs from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $35 for members.

Friday, April 10 from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

$40 general admission

