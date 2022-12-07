Learn about space and sip cocoa at the Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours'

The Franklin Institute is bringing back its after-hour parties with a special wintery theme.

On Friday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 p.m., adults 21 and over can enjoy a night in the museum full of immersive experiences at the "Science After Hours: Flannel and Frost Event."

For $40 advance tickets and $45 at the door, guests can immerse themselves in holiday activities with a scientific twist. The museum's planetarium will be turned into the Campfire Lounge, where you can sip hot cocoa and listen to Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts tell stories of the stars while listening to live music from Keegan Tawa. Other musical performers include Magdaliz and her Latin Ensemble Crisol.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will be performing aerial arts for the attendees, who can also learn the processes behind how jeweler Machele Nettles creates scientific glass jewelry, how Jessica Joy London creates her immersive art and how bladesmith Steve Pellegrino forges his cutlery.

Critical thinkers can even test their skills during tinker and build challenges, and Sapphira Cristál will be hosting a drag bingo game. Anyone still working on a holiday card can take photos in front of a 26-foot celestial tree.

Servazza Events will provide food and drinks, and alcohol will be available via a cash bar.

Tickets to the event include access to the Franklin Institute exhibits and galleries, and entrance to the roof deck to gaze at the stars.

Friday, Dec. 9

7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door

The Franklin Institute