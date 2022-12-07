More Health:

December 07, 2022

Learn about space and sip cocoa at the Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours'

During the 'Flannel and Frost' event, guests 21 and older can listen to live music, tour the museum and watch circus performers while listening to stories of the stars

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
parties Franklin Institute
franklin planetarium.jpeg @TheFranklinInstitute/Facebook

The Franklin Institute is hosting 'Science After Hours: Flannel & Frost,' a holiday event for adults 21 and older that will include live music, performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, immersive paintings and live demonstrations.

The Franklin Institute is bringing back its after-hour parties with a special wintery theme.

On Friday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 p.m., adults 21 and over can enjoy a night in the museum full of immersive experiences at the "Science After Hours: Flannel and Frost Event."

MORE: Watch holiday classics from 'Elf' to 'Die Hard' at the Philadelphia Film Center this month

For $40 advance tickets and $45 at the door, guests can immerse themselves in holiday activities with a scientific twist. The museum's planetarium will be turned into the Campfire Lounge, where you can sip hot cocoa and listen to Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts tell stories of the stars while listening to live music from Keegan Tawa. Other musical performers include Magdaliz and her Latin Ensemble Crisol.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will be performing aerial arts for the attendees, who can also learn the processes behind how jeweler Machele Nettles creates scientific glass jewelry, how Jessica Joy London creates her immersive art and how bladesmith Steve Pellegrino forges his cutlery. 

MORE: The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools

Critical thinkers can even test their skills during tinker and build challenges, and Sapphira Cristál will be hosting a drag bingo game. Anyone still working on a holiday card can take photos in front of a 26-foot celestial tree.

Servazza Events will provide food and drinks, and alcohol will be available via a cash bar.

Tickets to the event include access to the Franklin Institute exhibits and galleries, and entrance to the roof deck to gaze at the stars.

Science After Hours: Flannel and Frost

Friday, Dec. 9
7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door
The Franklin Institute 
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more parties Franklin Institute Philadelphia Space Stars Holidays

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A female doctor sits at her desk and chats to an elderly female patient

Why it’s time for the health care industry to start using plain language
Purchased - an older woman smiling in the park during the fall

11 common health concerns for people over 65

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Who is the 'Boy in the Box?' A look back at the efforts to solve the 1957 homicide in Northeast Philly
Boy in the Box Philly

Business

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Men's Health

Many men are open to new birth control options, but progress on male contraceptives has been slow
Male contraceptive research

Eagles

Week 14 NFL picks
120822JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America
Machine Shop Eater

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved