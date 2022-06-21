Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours' series continues with Summer Ball on June 24

The Franklin Institute's "Science After Hours" series continues on Friday, June 24, with the Summer Ball featuring LGBTQ+-inspired live performances, dancing, games, science demonstrations, and more in celebration of Pride Month.

During the event, which is for adults 21 and older and runs from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., guests can dance the night away to tunes spun by DJ Electric Honey in the Fels Planetarium, against a backdrop of a brand new dome visual created by Liquid Light Lab.

Other event highlights include science demonstrations by the museum's "Cloud 9" crew, and drag performances curated by local drag queen and show producer The Eric Jaffe. Guests can even partake in Drag Bingo, with prizes available for winners. Win or lose, all attendees will take home a limited edition lapel pin created especially for the event.

Local artists and scientists, led by Franklin Institute's Chief Bioscientist Jayatri Das, will give flash talks on "What Feels Good?" and international director and choreographer Kemar Jewel will explore ballroom culture through performances, lessons, and discussions of its history.

Along with entertainment, attendees are granted evening access to core Franklin Institute exhibits and galleries, as well as roof deck access for guided stargazing with amazing views of the cityscape (weather permitting).

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at cash bars throughout the museum.

Tickets are $40 per person via the Franklin Institute website, and $45 at the door.

Summer Ball is a continuation of Franklin Institute's "Science After Hours" series, a quarterly 21-and-older event with varying themes. The most recent iteration was the 'Spectacular Spectacular' cabaret-themed celebration held in April 2022.

'Science After Hours': Summer Ball

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Friday, June 247:30-11:30 p.m. | $40-$45