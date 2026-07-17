Franklin Square is throwing a free 20th birthday party on July 25

Franklin Square will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free morning of family-friendly activities on Saturday, July 25.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes birthday-themed crafts, temporary tattoos, music and a Chinese Lantern Festival scavenger hunt. Children can also join entertainer YoYo for games, giant bubbles and interactive activities throughout the morning.

At 10:30 a.m., Benjamin Franklin will lead a birthday singalong, followed by free treats while supplies last.

The celebration also coincides with National Carousel Day. People can get buy-one-get-one-free rides on the carousel until 5 p.m., and anyone who completes the scavenger hunt will receive a free carousel ride.

The morning wraps up with the first fountain show of the day at noon. Additional performances are scheduled every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and again every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

The anniversary marks 20 years since Franklin Square reopened following a major restoration that transformed the long-neglected park into one of Center City's most popular places for families.

The birthday celebration is free to attend. Franklin Square's Chinese Lantern Festival continues nightly through Aug. 16.

Franklin Square's 20th Birthday Party

Saturday, July 25 | 10 a.m. - noon

Franklin Square

6th & Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.