Emergency crews rescue man trapped under manhole cover in Northeast Philly

Emergency crews rescued a man who was trapped under a manhole cover in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to a local police group.

First responders arrived at the scene near Bustleton and Tustin avenue, the 7th Police District Advisory Council said in a social media post. The recovery of the man took over a half hour, as Philadelphia Fire Department crews were unable to open the manhole cover and the Philadelphia Water Department had to be called.

The advisory council said that the man, who has not been identified, entered a few blocks away and was unable to find his way out. It's unclear how he made his way underground, how long he remained there and his motivation for doing so.

A video posted to social media also shows Philadelphia police on the scene. The council is a volunteer-run partnership between police and community members.

Watch the video of the rescue below.