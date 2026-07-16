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July 16, 2026

Emergency crews rescue man trapped under manhole cover in Northeast Philly

He entered into the sewer a few blocks away and couldn't find a way out, according to the 7th Police District Advisory Council.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Rescues
Manhole rescue bells corner Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Representatives from Philadelphia police, fire and water departments were called to assist with the rescue of a man trapped beneath in a manhole Wednesday. Above, a manhole cover in Center City.

Emergency crews rescued a man who was trapped under a manhole cover in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to a local police group. 

First responders arrived at the scene near Bustleton and Tustin avenue, the 7th Police District Advisory Council said in a social media post. The recovery of the man took over a half hour, as Philadelphia Fire Department crews were unable to open the manhole cover and the Philadelphia Water Department had to be called. 

MORE: Wildfire smoke could stick around through Saturday, National Weather Service says

The advisory council said that the man, who has not been identified, entered a few blocks away and was unable to find his way out. It's unclear how he made his way underground, how long he remained there and his motivation for doing so. 

A video posted to social media also shows Philadelphia police on the scene. The council is a volunteer-run partnership between police and community members. 

Watch the video of the rescue below. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Rescues Philadelphia Police Fire Department

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