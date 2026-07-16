Strathmere, one of South Jersey's only free beaches, could soon require tags

The peaceful beaches of Strathmere have always been a free alternative to the bigger and busier shore points that require beach tags in South Jersey. That could soon change as leaders in Upper Township weigh options to create a beach tag program to help cover the costs of maintaining their shoreline.

Upper Township owns the island that runs about 1.5 miles between Ocean City to the north and Sea Isle City to the south. Township leaders met Monday to discuss a proposal that would put Strathmere in line with most other shore communities that charge for beach access.

A proposal under consideration would create daily tags for $10, weekly tags for $20 and a seasonal tag for $45 that could be purchased in the preseason for $30, the Ocean City Sentinel reported.

The prices would be roughly in line with other Cape May County beaches that already require tags, although the full-price seasonal fee would be higher than what Ocean City ($35), Avalon and Stone Harbor ($40), Sea Isle City ($30) and Cape May ($40) charge after the preseason discount expires.

Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest are the only other sizable shore communities in Cape May County that don't require beach tags. Beesley's Point, another small sliver of coastline in Upper Township, also offers free beach access. Atlantic City's beaches and the tiny Jennifer Lane Bay Beach in Stafford Township, at the southern end of Ocean County, is open to the public for free as well.

Upper Township Administrator James Van Zlike said a beach tag program in Strathmere could generate about $320,000 in revenue that would help offset the cost of other beach services. The township has paid about $513,000 this year for beach maintenance, lifeguard wages and pensions. Another $2.1 million in matching funds have been spent for beach replenishment, a cost that's shared with the state and federal government.

Upper Township has a population of about 12,500, but fewer than 300 people live year round in Strathmere. The township was originally part of Sea Isle City before it was annexed by Upper Township in 1905 in a deal that offset municipal debt. Some Strathmere residents mounted an effort to secede from Upper Township in the mid-2000s, citing inadequate services and high property taxes, but a lengthy legal battle ended in 2013 with the New Jersey Supreme Court siding with the township to retain its coastal land.

Upper Township last considered charging for beach access in 2021, but did not move forward due to concerns that the administrative costs could offset revenue. The township's free beaches also have had a reputation as quieter places to enjoy the shore in an area with free parking and less activity. Strathmere is mostly residential and does not have a boardwalk.

If beach tags are required, officials in Upper Township still need to decide whether they would use both physical tags and digital tags. A number of Jersey Shore communities have moved to digital badges sold on mobile apps to simplify sales and enforcement in recent years.

New Jersey law prohibits shore communities from offering their residents discounted prices for beach tags, although free or discounted tags may be made available to children, older adults and veterans. Upper Township could move forward with a beach tag program by passing an ordinance, which is expected to be introduced in August. The township will hold a public hearing later in the summer.