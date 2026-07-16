NFL assistant coach, a former GOP mayor in South Jersey, linked to Freedom Fuel Network gas stations

Former Evesham Township Mayor Randy Brown, a Republican businessman and assistant coach for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, is among three people linked to the Freedom Fuel Network gas stations that have been selling discount fuel in the region this month, according to multiple reports.

Brown, a prominent political figure in South Jersey, signed the certificate of formation on June 23 for the patriotic gas stations promoted by President Donald Trump and the White House, the Newsground first reported. Former commodities trader Yoni Gontownik also signed the certificate and New Jersey businessman Shamikh Kazmi reportedly has ties to the brand, according to documents obtained by Politico.

The 25 gas stations in the Philly area and South Jersey appeared suddenly in early July with a promotional push from Trump on his Truth Social platform. Some of the stations first sold gas for $2.50 per gallon to mark the nation's 250th anniversary, later increasing prices to $3.47 per gallon as a nod to the 47th president. Prices at the stations have climbed over the past week, but still remain below the national average of $3.89 per gallon for regular gas. The average is $3.99 per gallon in Pennsylvania and $3.94 per gallon in New Jersey, according to AAA.

Mystery surrounding the Freedom Fuel Network has raised questions about how the brand can afford to sell gas below market value. White House officials said the federal government has no connection to the company and is not providing any subsidies. A statement posted on the Freedom Fuel Network website said the company "received an overwhelming wave of media interest" after the president's endorsement, leading to "misinformation and baseless speculation" about the business.

"Freedom Fuel Network is a privately owned and proudly patriotic company — along with its convenience store operators, haulers, sign companies and operational partners — that answered President Trump's call to action to lower prices at the pump," the statement said.

The company claims its stations have seen an average volume increase of more than 50% in sales, and it says some locations have seen their business double. The website still does not provide any identifying information about the company's leadership, and none of the men tied to Freedom Fuel Network have publicly spoken about the venture.

Brown was elected mayor of Evesham Township in 2007 and served three terms in the Burlington County community. He joined the Ravens as a kicking consultant in 2008, following previous stints on the coaching staffs of the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. He became the Ravens senior special teams coach in 2024. Brown considered running for New Jersey governor in 2017 and later mulled a congressional run in the 3rd District in 2021. He told the New Jersey Globe he is "a proud Trump supporter" during an interview at the time.

"Some would call me a troublemaker," Brown told the Globe. "I don't really care what anyone thinks."



In addition to his NFL duties, Brown is the owner of a title insurance company based in Marlton. His daughter is a singer who has performed the national anthem at numerous professional sporting events, including Eagles and Ravens games in recent years.

Gontownik is a former investment director at global commodity trading firm Mercuria. The Newsground reported Gontownik's family supports the pro-Israel political action committee NORPAC and has helped organize fundraisers for several political candidates in recent years.

Kazmi has ties to several fuel retail and distribution networks on the East Coast. He operates 17 gas stations in New Jersey, including five that are part of the Freedom Fuel Network, according to Politico. His businesses have been involved in several federal lawsuits, including one case in which a judge ruled Kazmi's company failed to pay $700,000 in rent during a contract dispute with a franchisor at 17 gas stations in Florida. In another civil lawsuit, a federal judge ruled in February that Kazmi's company did not fully pay a distributor for about $667,000 worth of fuel in August 2021.

Temple University professor and economist Josh Mask told PhillyVoice last week that a gas station selling fuel below cost would not be able to profit. He suggested the owners of Freedom Fuel Network may view the White House's promotion and Trump's gratitude as a business advantage worth the cost of temporarily selling cheaper gas at a loss that's within the range of a typical advertising budget.

Some skeptics of Freedom Fuel Network's finances and operations created a parody website that poses questions about the company's sudden appearance in the region.

"Most companies get founded, then announced, then noticed," the parody site says. "This one got announced, then materialized. That's not a startup. That's a séance."

At the official Freedom Fuel Network website, the company claims its lower gas prices are meant to answer Trump's call for cheaper fuel and help families in the Philly area in South Jersey.

"Freedom Fuel Network is proudly lowering its prices to benefit our community and strengthen our local economy," the website said. "Just like the President, we remain committed to putting America First!"