Amid the cyclosporiasis outbreak, here's where to find local farmers markets

A national cyclosporiasis outbreak has made many wary of the produce aisle of their grocery stores.

The gastrointestinal illness, characterized by "explosive" bowel movements, is caused by a parasite that hides in contaminated food and water. It's been hitting multiple regions of the U.S. unusually hard this spring and summer, with 34 states reporting cases. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 1,645 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis and is investigating another 5,100.

While federal health officials have not identified a specific food as the cause of this outbreak, past waves have been linked to produce such as bagged salad greens, cilantro, parsley, raspberries and sugar snap peas. Hence, the grocery anxiety.

Authorities typically recommend buying whole, unprocessed fruits and vegetables to avoid contracting the disease. And while Pennsylvania's case count is relatively low — 28, as of Monday — shoppers can take extra precaution by seeking out locally grown foods.

To that end, here's a list of farmers markets in Philadelphia and farm stands in neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties. Some are open daily, and all of them have at least some weekend hours. For more weekday options, consult the city's farmers market finder or the South Jersey Preservation's map of local growers.

Farm stand/market Location Hours Black Farmers Market 5200 Pine St. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brewerytown Garden Farm Stand 27 & Master streets Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Browning Hess Farm 824 N. Lenola Rd.

Moorestown Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chestnut Hill Farmers Market 7640 Winston Rd. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Clark Park Farmers Market 4300 Baltimore Ave. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DeHart's Farm 310 Jessup Rd.

West Deptford Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dickinson Square Farmers' Market 1600 E. Moyamensing Ave. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. East Falls Farmers' Market 4100 Ridge Ave. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. FarmerJawn 1225 E. Street Rd.

West Chester Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fitler Square Farmers Market 23rd & Pine streets Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Folks Farm & Market 926 Lenola Rd.

Moorestown Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fox Chase Farm 8500 Pine Rd. Monday-Friday 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Germantown Kitchen Garden 215 E. Penn St. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grumblethorpe Youth Farmstand 5267 Germantown Ave. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Headhouse Farmer's Market 2nd & Lombard streets Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Henry Got Crops Farm Market 7095 Henry Ave. Tuesday, Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards 137 W. Knowlton Rd.

Media Daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maple Acres Farm 2656 Narcissa Rd.

Plymouth Meeting Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mill Creek Urban Farm 4901 Brown St. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Northern Liberties Farmers Market 1099 Germantown Ave. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Overbrook Community Market 6839 Lansdowne Ave. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Pencoyd Farmers Market 3720 Main St. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pretzel Park Farmers Market 4300 Silverwood St. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raices de Cambio Farm Stand 2213 N. 2nd St. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rittenhouse Farmers' Market 1800 Walnut St. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schuylkill River Park Farmers Market 300 S. 25th St. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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