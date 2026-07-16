Wildfire smoke could stick around through Saturday, National Weather Service says

The haze blanketing the sky over Philadelphia is likely to remain through Saturday morning, but residents might get a break Friday afternoon.

Smoke from a rash of wildfires in Canada has drifted down the United States, settling over wide swathes of the Midwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic. The conditions prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to issue a Code Red alert, indicating broadly unhealthy air quality, for the entire state Thursday.

Though Philadelphia health officials are hoping the haze will lift Friday, it "definitely looks like it's going to be around for at least a little while," according to Joe DeSilva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

"Through about Friday night, smoke's still going to be around," he said. "It may not be at the surface, but definitely aloft and in the sky, you'll still be seeing the hazy skies through at least Friday night and probably into parts of Saturday."

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has arrived at Mount Holly. pic.twitter.com/CH6BBglkiP — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 15, 2026

The smoke may lessen Friday afternoon, when northwest winds are forecast to hit the region, DeSilva said. As the winds shift "more southerly" that evening, however, the reprieve is likely to end.

While the Code Red alert is in effect, people should limit prolonged outdoor activities, take breaks and consider wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask. Sensitive groups — such as children, older adults and those with asthma — should take even greater precautions. The safest time for them to venture outdoors is during the early morning and late night hours, DeSilva said.

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