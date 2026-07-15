More Health:

July 15, 2026

Wildfire smoke is headed for Philly. Here's how to stay safe

The smoky conditions could be the city's worst since 2023. Children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions are among the most vulnerable.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Health News
Wildfire smoke Philly Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect

Smoke from ongoing wildfires in western Ontario is expected to reach the Philadelphia region on Wednesday night. The smoky conditions may be the worst since June 2023, shown above, when wildfire smoke prompted Code Red air quality alerts in Philly.

Smoky air is expected to enter the Philadelphia area Wednesday night as a result of ongoing wildfires in Canada, the National Weather Service forecasts.

The hazy conditions are anticipated to be the "most prevalent" the region has experienced since the 2023 summer, when wildfire smoke prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection to issue a Code Red air quality alert, said Joe DeSilva, a NWS meteorologist based in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. But he said it's too early to predict the full impact.

MORE: Amtrak trains to run at reduced speeds due to heat wave

"This is the kind that you'll be able to smell outside, reducing visibility and potentially causing air quality issues," the NWS said in a social media post Tuesday night.

The smoky skies are expected to last until at least Friday, but the timeline for the smoke's disappearance is mostly dependent on how quickly Canadian responders can get the wildfires under control, DeSilva said. The NWS' forecasts for smoky conditions can predict up to 48 hours in advance. As of late Tuesday, the largest portion of the blaze in western Ontario had grown to more than 130,000 acres, the Washington Post reported.

"As of right now it's definitely going to be the most prevalent since that 2023 event," DeSilva said. "... I think generally our entire area is going to be affected by this."

People with heightened sensitivity to poor air quality should take precautions or prepare to stay inside, because wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs, nose and throat, DeSilva said. Children, older adults, outdoor workers, pregnant women and people with asthma, lung diseases, and heart conditions are among the most vulnerable to wildfire smoke, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says.

Inhaling wildfire smoke can cause coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, headaches, rapid heartbeat, stinging eyes and irritated sinuses. People who experience these side effects are advised to seek medical attention.

Precautions for poor air quality

Air quality in the United States usually is measured on a fine particulate matter index of 0 to 500, standardized by the EPA. A range of 0 to 50 is considered good, but a range of 101 to 150 is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and prompts a Code Orange alert. The next tier of 151 to 200, considered broadly unhealthy, rises to Code Red. Code Purple, which ranges from 201 to 300, means the air quality is "very unhealthy." Only Code Maroon, when the air quality is labeled "hazardous," is worse.

As of Wednesday afternoon, city and state officials had not issued any air quality advisories. The following precautions would be recommended for high-risk groups under a Code Orange and for everyone under a Code Red, according to state health officials. Pets also should be brought inside.

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
• Keep doors and windows closed
• Don't smoke or use candles inside
• Use an air filter inside if possible

Delco junkyard fire also may impact air quality

Also, portions of Southwest Philadelphia and Delaware County may be impacted by a large junkyard fire that ignited Wednesday in Darby Township. Philly health officials were dispatched to asses the air quality in the area, city officials said.

Residents are encouraged to recirculate the air inside their homes with fans to avoid bringing more pollution inside. They also are advised to avoid areas of heavy congestion — where air pollution may be higher — and to monitor for symptoms while health officials investigate the situation.

Residents also can check the Breathe Philly air monitoring network, which provides real-time levels of particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide from 76 stations around the city.

Smoky conditions to overlap with extreme heat

The air quality concerns are overlapping with an extreme heat warning issued by the NWS for the Philadelphia region, which is expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s and potentially triple digits, and the heat index could reach between 100 to 108 degrees through Thursday.

Temperatures likely will come down if wildfire plumes are thicker and denser, because the air particles in the smoke clouds trap sunlight, providing a cooling effect on the surface below, DeSilva said.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds are expected after 4 p.m. Wednesday in areas near, north and east of Philly, with a more widespread chance of rain expected on Saturday.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Health News Philadelphia National Weather Service Wildfires Heat Wave Air Quality

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick
Roxborough Memorial Hospital Acue Rehab 2

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Activists fly banner urging Phillies to cut ties with Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank Phillies

Shows

7/17-18: Harry Potter drone show

Harry Potter Drone Show

Health News

Rate of firearm suicides in the U.S. was one death every 19 minutes in 2024, new analysis shows

071426GunDeaths.jpg

Movies

Philly's role in the '80s rock music scene to be subject of documentary

When We Rocked doc

Wellness

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved