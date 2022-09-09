More Sports:

September 09, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 1: Lions 7, Eagles 0

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2022 season at 1:00 p.m. today against the Detroit Lions, as they try to build on an encouraging 2021 season and live up to raised expectations after an active offseason.

One of the Eagles' biggest priorities throughout the summer was making sure that their best players were available for the games that actually matter. Heading into Week 1, the Eagles have no players on their injury report, and just one player on injured reserve. They'll have all 22 their starters available. You can find the full Eagles-Lions injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, this is not a very good Lions roster. The Eagles pounded them in the run game last season during a 44-6 shellacking, and there's a good bet that Detroit's emphasis will be to stop the run this time around. The Eagles will have a challenge in blocking gifted rookie and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will try to take advantage of a banged up Lions offensive line.

The Eagles are 4-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

