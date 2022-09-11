More Sports:

September 11, 2022

Bryce Harper panders to Eagles fans with awesome Phillies-Eagles jersey swap

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Horns up for Phillies MVP slugger Bryce Harper.

Philly is buzzing about the Eagles with the Birds are set to kick off their season against the Lions in Detroit.

Count Bryce Harper as one of the many Philadelphians hype for the 2022 campaign, as evident by his new Eagles-Phillies jersey swap that he posted on his Instagram story on Sunday morning:

Whoever does Harper's PR needs a raise. They're batting 1.000 over the last three years. 

Harper does pandering so well in Philly that he's made the whole city forget that he used to be a Cowboys fan. That's equivalent to his power as a left-handed hitter. 

It's only a matter of time before Harper is tweeting, "Birds by a million." 

